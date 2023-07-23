All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|60
|38
|.612
|_
|Tampa Bay
|61
|41
|.598
|1
|Toronto
|54
|45
|.545
|6½
|Boston
|52
|47
|.525
|8½
|New York
|52
|47
|.525
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|52
|48
|.520
|_
|Cleveland
|49
|49
|.500
|2
|Detroit
|44
|54
|.449
|7
|Chicago
|41
|59
|.410
|11
|Kansas City
|28
|72
|.280
|24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|58
|41
|.586
|_
|Houston
|55
|44
|.556
|3
|Seattle
|50
|48
|.510
|7½
|Los Angeles
|50
|49
|.505
|8
|Oakland
|28
|73
|.277
|31
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|63
|34
|.649
|_
|Philadelphia
|52
|46
|.531
|11½
|Miami
|53
|47
|.530
|11½
|New York
|46
|52
|.469
|17½
|Washington
|40
|58
|.408
|23½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|55
|44
|.556
|_
|Cincinnati
|54
|46
|.540
|1½
|Chicago
|47
|51
|.480
|7½
|St. Louis
|44
|55
|.444
|11
|Pittsburgh
|43
|55
|.439
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|57
|40
|.588
|_
|Arizona
|54
|45
|.545
|4
|San Francisco
|54
|45
|.545
|4
|San Diego
|48
|51
|.485
|10
|Colorado
|39
|59
|.398
|18½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0
San Diego 5, Detroit 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 4
Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 5
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Dodgers 11, Texas 5
L.A. Angels 8, Pittsburgh 5
Houston 6, Oakland 4
Seattle 3, Toronto 2
N.Y. Mets at Boston, sus.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3
Seattle 9, Toronto 8
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 5
San Diego 14, Detroit 3
Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0
Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0
Oakland 4, Houston 1
Sunday’s Games
San Diego (Musgrove 9-2) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 1-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-4), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-6), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-6) at Cleveland (Curry 3-0), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Minnesota (Ober 6-4), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-0) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:35 p.m.
Houston (Brown 6-7) at Oakland (Medina 3-7), 4:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 2-8) at Seattle (Woo 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 5, Detroit 4
Colorado 6, Miami 1
Washington 5, San Francisco 3
Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 5
Cincinnati 9, Arizona 6
Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Dodgers 11, Texas 5
L.A. Angels 8, Pittsburgh 5
N.Y. Mets at Boston, sus.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 6
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3
San Diego 14, Detroit 3
Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0
Washington 10, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 3
Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0
Sunday’s Games
San Diego (Musgrove 9-2) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 12:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Alexander 6-0) at Washington (Gore 5-7), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Ruiz 2-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 0-0) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-6) at Cleveland (Curry 3-0), 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 7-2) at Milwaukee (Teheran 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-6), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-0) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
