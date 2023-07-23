All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 60 38 .612 _ Tampa Bay 61 41 .598 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 60 38 .612 _ Tampa Bay 61 41 .598 1 Toronto 54 45 .545 6½ Boston 52 47 .525 8½ New York 52 47 .525 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 52 48 .520 _ Cleveland 49 49 .500 2 Detroit 44 54 .449 7 Chicago 41 59 .410 11 Kansas City 28 72 .280 24

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 58 41 .586 _ Houston 55 44 .556 3 Seattle 50 48 .510 7½ Los Angeles 50 49 .505 8 Oakland 28 73 .277 31

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 63 34 .649 _ Philadelphia 52 46 .531 11½ Miami 53 47 .530 11½ New York 46 52 .469 17½ Washington 40 58 .408 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 55 44 .556 _ Cincinnati 54 46 .540 1½ Chicago 47 51 .480 7½ St. Louis 44 55 .444 11 Pittsburgh 43 55 .439 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 57 40 .588 _ Arizona 54 45 .545 4 San Francisco 54 45 .545 4 San Diego 48 51 .485 10 Colorado 39 59 .398 18½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0

San Diego 5, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 4

Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 5

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Texas 5

L.A. Angels 8, Pittsburgh 5

Houston 6, Oakland 4

Seattle 3, Toronto 2

N.Y. Mets at Boston, sus.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3

Seattle 9, Toronto 8

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 5

San Diego 14, Detroit 3

Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0

Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0

Oakland 4, Houston 1

Sunday’s Games

San Diego (Musgrove 9-2) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 1-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-6), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-6) at Cleveland (Curry 3-0), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Minnesota (Ober 6-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-0) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-7) at Oakland (Medina 3-7), 4:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 2-8) at Seattle (Woo 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 5, Detroit 4

Colorado 6, Miami 1

Washington 5, San Francisco 3

Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 5

Cincinnati 9, Arizona 6

Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Texas 5

L.A. Angels 8, Pittsburgh 5

N.Y. Mets at Boston, sus.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 6

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3

San Diego 14, Detroit 3

Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0

Washington 10, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 3

Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0

Sunday’s Games

San Diego (Musgrove 9-2) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Alexander 6-0) at Washington (Gore 5-7), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Ruiz 2-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 0-0) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-6) at Cleveland (Curry 3-0), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 7-2) at Milwaukee (Teheran 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-6), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-0) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

