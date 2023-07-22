All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|59
|38
|.608
|_
|Tampa Bay
|61
|40
|.604
|_
|Toronto
|54
|44
|.551
|5½
|Boston
|51
|46
|.526
|8
|New York
|51
|47
|.520
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|51
|48
|.515
|_
|Cleveland
|48
|49
|.495
|2
|Detroit
|44
|53
|.454
|6
|Chicago
|41
|58
|.414
|10
|Kansas City
|28
|71
|.283
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|58
|40
|.592
|_
|Houston
|55
|43
|.561
|3
|Los Angeles
|50
|48
|.510
|8
|Seattle
|49
|48
|.505
|8½
|Oakland
|27
|73
|.270
|32
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|63
|33
|.656
|_
|Philadelphia
|52
|45
|.536
|11½
|Miami
|53
|46
|.535
|11½
|New York
|45
|51
|.469
|18
|Washington
|39
|58
|.402
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|54
|44
|.551
|_
|Cincinnati
|53
|46
|.535
|1½
|Chicago
|46
|51
|.474
|7½
|St. Louis
|44
|54
|.449
|10
|Pittsburgh
|42
|55
|.433
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|40
|.583
|_
|Arizona
|54
|44
|.551
|3
|San Francisco
|54
|44
|.551
|3
|San Diego
|47
|51
|.480
|10
|Colorado
|38
|59
|.392
|18½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 4, San Diego 0
Detroit 3, Kansas City 0
Seattle 5, Minnesota 0
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings
Houston 3, Oakland 1
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0
San Diego 5, Detroit 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 4
Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 5
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Dodgers 11, Texas 5
L.A. Angels 8, Pittsburgh 5
Houston 6, Oakland 4
Seattle 3, Toronto 2
N.Y. Mets at Boston, sus.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Singer 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 7-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-5), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Minnesota (Gray 4-4), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Arizona 5
Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 0
Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 4, San Diego 0
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 5, Detroit 4
Colorado 6, Miami 1
Washington 5, San Francisco 3
Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 5
Cincinnati 9, Arizona 6
Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Dodgers 11, Texas 5
L.A. Angels 8, Pittsburgh 5
N.Y. Mets at Boston, sus.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado (Anderson 0-4) at Miami (Cueto 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Fulmer 1-5), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Washington (Gray 6-8), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Winans 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-2), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
