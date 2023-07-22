All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 59 38 .608 _ Tampa Bay 61 40 .604 _…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 59 38 .608 _ Tampa Bay 61 40 .604 _ Toronto 54 44 .551 5½ Boston 51 46 .526 8 New York 51 47 .520 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 51 48 .515 _ Cleveland 48 49 .495 2 Detroit 44 53 .454 6 Chicago 41 58 .414 10 Kansas City 28 71 .283 23

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 58 40 .592 _ Houston 55 43 .561 3 Los Angeles 50 48 .510 8 Seattle 49 48 .505 8½ Oakland 27 73 .270 32

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 63 33 .656 _ Philadelphia 52 45 .536 11½ Miami 53 46 .535 11½ New York 45 51 .469 18 Washington 39 58 .402 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 54 44 .551 _ Cincinnati 53 46 .535 1½ Chicago 46 51 .474 7½ St. Louis 44 54 .449 10 Pittsburgh 42 55 .433 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 40 .583 _ Arizona 54 44 .551 3 San Francisco 54 44 .551 3 San Diego 47 51 .480 10 Colorado 38 59 .392 18½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 4, San Diego 0

Detroit 3, Kansas City 0

Seattle 5, Minnesota 0

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Houston 3, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0

San Diego 5, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 4

Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 5

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Texas 5

L.A. Angels 8, Pittsburgh 5

Houston 6, Oakland 4

Seattle 3, Toronto 2

N.Y. Mets at Boston, sus.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Singer 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Minnesota (Gray 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Arizona 5

Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 0

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 4, San Diego 0

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 5, Detroit 4

Colorado 6, Miami 1

Washington 5, San Francisco 3

Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 5

Cincinnati 9, Arizona 6

Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Texas 5

L.A. Angels 8, Pittsburgh 5

N.Y. Mets at Boston, sus.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado (Anderson 0-4) at Miami (Cueto 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Fulmer 1-5), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Washington (Gray 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Winans 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

