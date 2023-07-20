All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 59 37 .615 _ Tampa Bay 60 40 .600 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 59 37 .615 _ Tampa Bay 60 40 .600 1 Toronto 54 43 .557 5½ Boston 51 46 .526 8½ New York 50 47 .515 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 50 48 .510 _ Cleveland 47 49 .490 2 Detroit 44 52 .458 5 Chicago 41 57 .418 9 Kansas City 28 70 .286 22

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 58 39 .598 _ Houston 54 43 .557 4 Los Angeles 49 48 .505 9 Seattle 48 48 .500 9½ Oakland 27 72 .273 32

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 62 33 .653 _ Philadelphia 52 44 .542 10½ Miami 53 45 .541 10½ New York 45 51 .469 17½ Washington 38 58 .396 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 54 43 .557 _ Cincinnati 52 46 .531 2½ Chicago 45 51 .469 8½ St. Louis 44 53 .454 10 Pittsburgh 42 54 .438 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 55 40 .579 _ Arizona 54 43 .557 2 San Francisco 54 43 .557 2 San Diego 46 51 .474 10 Colorado 37 59 .385 18½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5

Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 4, Colorado 1

Oakland 6, Boston 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 2, Toronto 0

L.A. Angels 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 6, Seattle 3

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 4, San Diego 0

Detroit 3, Kansas City 0

Seattle 5, Minnesota 0

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Houston 3, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Bradish 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 10-5), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Detroit (Olson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Boston (Crawford 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3) at Texas (Heaney 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-8) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-10) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-5), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-6) at Oakland (Sears 1-6), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at Seattle (Miller 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5

Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

St. Louis 6, Miami 4

Houston 4, Colorado 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 5, Atlanta 3

San Diego 2, Toronto 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Washington 3

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Arizona 5

Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 0

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 4, San Diego 0

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-3), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 1-1) at Miami (Garrett 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Detroit (Olson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 4-3) at Washington (Irvin 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lively 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Boston (Crawford 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3) at Texas (Heaney 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 1-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-7), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-10) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-5), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

