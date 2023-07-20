All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 58 37 .611 _ Tampa Bay 60 39 .606 _…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 58 37 .611 _ Tampa Bay 60 39 .606 _ Toronto 53 43 .552 5½ Boston 51 46 .526 8 New York 50 47 .515 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 50 47 .515 _ Cleveland 47 49 .490 2½ Detroit 43 52 .453 6 Chicago 40 57 .412 10 Kansas City 28 69 .289 22

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 58 39 .598 _ Houston 53 43 .552 4½ Los Angeles 49 48 .505 9 Seattle 47 48 .495 10 Oakland 27 71 .276 31½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 61 33 .649 _ Philadelphia 52 43 .547 9½ Miami 53 45 .541 10 New York 45 50 .474 16½ Washington 38 58 .396 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 53 43 .552 _ Cincinnati 51 46 .526 2½ Chicago 45 50 .474 7½ St. Louis 43 53 .448 10 Pittsburgh 42 54 .438 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 55 40 .579 _ Arizona 54 42 .563 1½ San Francisco 54 42 .563 1½ San Diego 46 50 .479 9½ Colorado 37 59 .385 18½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 9, Toronto 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3

Kansas City 11, Detroit 10

N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 3

Colorado 4, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland 3, Boston 0

Minnesota 10, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5

Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 4, Colorado 1

Oakland 6, Boston 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 2, Toronto 0

L.A. Angels 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 6, Seattle 3

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-5), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 4-6) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-9), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-5) at Seattle (Kirby 8-8), 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (France 4-3) at Oakland (Harris 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3

Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 9, Toronto 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3

Arizona 16, Atlanta 13

N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10

St. Louis 5, Miami 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 11, Cincinnati 10, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 17, Washington 3

Colorado 4, Houston 3

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5

Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

St. Louis 6, Miami 4

Houston 4, Colorado 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 5, Atlanta 3

San Diego 2, Toronto 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Washington 3

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 11-4) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-3), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-2), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-5), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-6), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

