All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|60
|38
|.612
|_
|Baltimore
|57
|37
|.606
|1
|Toronto
|53
|42
|.558
|5½
|Boston
|51
|45
|.531
|8
|New York
|50
|46
|.521
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|49
|47
|.510
|_
|Cleveland
|47
|48
|.495
|1½
|Detroit
|42
|52
|.447
|6
|Chicago
|40
|56
|.417
|9
|Kansas City
|28
|68
|.292
|21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|57
|39
|.594
|_
|Houston
|52
|43
|.547
|4½
|Los Angeles
|48
|48
|.500
|9
|Seattle
|47
|47
|.500
|9
|Oakland
|26
|71
|.268
|31½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|61
|32
|.656
|_
|Philadelphia
|52
|42
|.553
|9½
|Miami
|53
|44
|.546
|10
|New York
|44
|50
|.468
|17½
|Washington
|38
|57
|.400
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|52
|43
|.547
|_
|Cincinnati
|50
|46
|.521
|2½
|Chicago
|44
|50
|.468
|7½
|St. Louis
|42
|53
|.442
|10
|Pittsburgh
|41
|54
|.432
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|55
|39
|.585
|_
|San Francisco
|54
|41
|.568
|1½
|Arizona
|53
|42
|.558
|2½
|San Diego
|45
|50
|.474
|10½
|Colorado
|37
|58
|.389
|18½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4
Texas 3, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2
Boston 7, Oakland 0
Seattle 7, Minnesota 6
L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 9, Toronto 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3
Kansas City 11, Detroit 10
N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10
Texas 5, Tampa Bay 3
Colorado 4, Houston 3
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Oakland 3, Boston 0
Minnesota 10, Seattle 3
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 0-1) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-7), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 7-5) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6), 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 6-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-5) at Seattle (Castillo 6-7), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4
St. Louis 6, Miami 4
Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5
San Francisco at Cincinnati, sus.
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3
Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 9, Toronto 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3
Arizona 16, Atlanta 13
N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10
St. Louis 5, Miami 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 11, Cincinnati 10, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 17, Washington 3
Colorado 4, Houston 3
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 2:15 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-7), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 5-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 6-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 5-5) at Atlanta (Morton 10-6), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Williams 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
