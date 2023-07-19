All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 60 38 .612 _ Baltimore 57 37 .606 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 60 38 .612 _ Baltimore 57 37 .606 1 Toronto 53 42 .558 5½ Boston 51 45 .531 8 New York 50 46 .521 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 49 47 .510 _ Cleveland 47 48 .495 1½ Detroit 42 52 .447 6 Chicago 40 56 .417 9 Kansas City 28 68 .292 21

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 57 39 .594 _ Houston 52 43 .547 4½ Los Angeles 48 48 .500 9 Seattle 47 47 .500 9 Oakland 26 71 .268 31½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 61 32 .656 _ Philadelphia 52 42 .553 9½ Miami 53 44 .546 10 New York 44 50 .468 17½ Washington 38 57 .400 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 52 43 .547 _ Cincinnati 50 46 .521 2½ Chicago 44 50 .468 7½ St. Louis 42 53 .442 10 Pittsburgh 41 54 .432 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 55 39 .585 _ San Francisco 54 41 .568 1½ Arizona 53 42 .558 2½ San Diego 45 50 .474 10½ Colorado 37 58 .389 18½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4

Texas 3, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

Boston 7, Oakland 0

Seattle 7, Minnesota 6

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 9, Toronto 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3

Kansas City 11, Detroit 10

N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 3

Colorado 4, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland 3, Boston 0

Minnesota 10, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 0-1) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-7), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 7-5) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 6-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-5) at Seattle (Castillo 6-7), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4

St. Louis 6, Miami 4

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco at Cincinnati, sus.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3

Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 9, Toronto 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3

Arizona 16, Atlanta 13

N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10

St. Louis 5, Miami 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 11, Cincinnati 10, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 17, Washington 3

Colorado 4, Houston 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 2:15 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-7), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 5-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 6-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 5-5) at Atlanta (Morton 10-6), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Williams 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.