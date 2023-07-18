All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|60
|37
|.619
|_
|Baltimore
|57
|36
|.613
|1
|Toronto
|53
|41
|.564
|5½
|Boston
|51
|44
|.537
|8
|New York
|50
|45
|.526
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|48
|47
|.505
|_
|Cleveland
|46
|48
|.489
|1½
|Detroit
|42
|51
|.452
|5
|Chicago
|40
|55
|.421
|8
|Kansas City
|27
|68
|.284
|21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|56
|39
|.589
|_
|Houston
|52
|42
|.553
|3½
|Seattle
|47
|46
|.505
|8
|Los Angeles
|47
|48
|.495
|9
|Oakland
|25
|71
|.260
|31½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|61
|31
|.663
|_
|Miami
|53
|43
|.552
|10
|Philadelphia
|51
|42
|.548
|10½
|New York
|43
|50
|.462
|18½
|Washington
|38
|56
|.404
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|52
|42
|.553
|_
|Cincinnati
|50
|44
|.532
|2
|Chicago
|43
|50
|.462
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|41
|53
|.436
|11
|St. Louis
|41
|53
|.436
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|54
|39
|.581
|_
|San Francisco
|52
|41
|.559
|2
|Arizona
|52
|42
|.553
|2½
|San Diego
|44
|50
|.468
|10½
|Colorado
|36
|58
|.383
|18½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 4
Baltimore 5, Miami 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1
Toronto 7, Arizona 5
Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5
Texas 6, Cleveland 5
Seattle 2, Detroit 0
Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings
Minnesota 5, Oakland 4
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 8
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4
Texas 3, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2
Boston 7, Oakland 0
Seattle 7, Minnesota 6
L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Toronto (Manoah 2-7), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 10-3), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 6-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7), 9:38 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Oakland (Medina 2-7), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 5-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Miami 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3
Toronto 7, Arizona 5
Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5
St. Louis 8, Washington 4
Philadelphia 7, San Diego 6, 12 innings
Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4
St. Louis 6, Miami 4
Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2), 5:40 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Teheran 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-6), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Toronto (Manoah 2-7), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-8) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Davies 1-5) at Atlanta (Elder 7-2), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7), 7:45 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-10) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-6), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Brown 6-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
