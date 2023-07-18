All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 60 37 .619 _ Baltimore 57 36 .613 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 60 37 .619 _ Baltimore 57 36 .613 1 Toronto 53 41 .564 5½ Boston 51 44 .537 8 New York 50 45 .526 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 48 47 .505 _ Cleveland 46 48 .489 1½ Detroit 42 51 .452 5 Chicago 40 55 .421 8 Kansas City 27 68 .284 21

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 56 39 .589 _ Houston 52 42 .553 3½ Seattle 47 46 .505 8 Los Angeles 47 48 .495 9 Oakland 25 71 .260 31½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 61 31 .663 _ Miami 53 43 .552 10 Philadelphia 51 42 .548 10½ New York 43 50 .462 18½ Washington 38 56 .404 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 52 42 .553 _ Cincinnati 50 44 .532 2 Chicago 43 50 .462 8½ Pittsburgh 41 53 .436 11 St. Louis 41 53 .436 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 54 39 .581 _ San Francisco 52 41 .559 2 Arizona 52 42 .553 2½ San Diego 44 50 .468 10½ Colorado 36 58 .383 18½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 5, Miami 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1

Toronto 7, Arizona 5

Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5

Texas 6, Cleveland 5

Seattle 2, Detroit 0

Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings

Minnesota 5, Oakland 4

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 8

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4

Texas 3, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

Boston 7, Oakland 0

Seattle 7, Minnesota 6

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Toronto (Manoah 2-7), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 10-3), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Oakland (Medina 2-7), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 5-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Miami 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 7, Arizona 5

Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 8, Washington 4

Philadelphia 7, San Diego 6, 12 innings

Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4

St. Louis 6, Miami 4

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2), 5:40 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Teheran 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-6), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Toronto (Manoah 2-7), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-8) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Davies 1-5) at Atlanta (Elder 7-2), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7), 7:45 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-10) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-6), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.