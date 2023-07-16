All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 60 36 .625 _ Baltimore 57 35 .620 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 60 36 .625 _ Baltimore 57 35 .620 1 Toronto 53 41 .564 6 Boston 50 44 .532 9 New York 50 44 .532 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 48 46 .511 _ Cleveland 45 48 .484 2½ Detroit 41 51 .446 6 Chicago 40 55 .421 8½ Kansas City 27 67 .287 21

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 55 39 .585 _ Houston 52 42 .553 3 Seattle 46 46 .500 8 Los Angeles 46 48 .489 9 Oakland 25 70 .263 30½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 61 31 .663 _ Miami 53 42 .558 9½ Philadelphia 51 42 .548 10½ New York 43 50 .462 18½ Washington 37 56 .398 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 52 42 .553 _ Cincinnati 50 44 .532 2 Chicago 43 49 .467 8 Pittsburgh 41 52 .441 10½ St. Louis 40 53 .430 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 53 39 .576 _ San Francisco 52 41 .559 1½ Arizona 52 42 .553 2 San Diego 44 50 .468 10 Colorado 36 58 .383 18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4

Toronto 5, Arizona 2

Texas 2, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5

Baltimore 6, Miami 5

Minnesota 10, Oakland 7

N.Y. Yankees 6, Colorado 3

Detroit 6, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 13, Houston 12, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 5, Miami 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1

Toronto 7, Arizona 5

Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5

Texas 6, Cleveland 5

Seattle 2, Detroit 0

Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings

Minnesota 5, Oakland 4

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 8

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Curry 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, San Diego 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4

Washington 7, St. Louis 5, 10 innings, 1st game

Toronto 5, Arizona 2

San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5

Baltimore 6, Miami 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 9, Washington 6, 2nd game

Philadelphia 9, San Diego 4, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 6, Colorado 3

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Miami 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 7, Arizona 5

Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 8, Washington 4

Philadelphia 7, San Diego 6, 12 innings

Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Curry 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 8-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5), 7:45 p.m.

Washington (Gore 4-7) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-6), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.