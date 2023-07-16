All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 60 35 .632 _ Baltimore 56 35 .615 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 60 35 .632 _ Baltimore 56 35 .615 2 Toronto 52 41 .559 7 New York 50 43 .538 9 Boston 49 44 .527 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 47 46 .505 _ Cleveland 45 47 .489 1½ Detroit 41 50 .451 5 Chicago 39 55 .415 8½ Kansas City 26 67 .280 21

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 54 39 .581 _ Houston 51 42 .548 3 Los Angeles 46 47 .495 8 Seattle 45 46 .495 8 Oakland 25 69 .266 29½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 61 30 .670 _ Miami 53 41 .564 9½ Philadelphia 50 42 .543 11½ New York 42 50 .457 19½ Washington 37 55 .402 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 51 42 .548 _ Cincinnati 50 43 .538 1 Chicago 43 48 .473 7 Pittsburgh 41 51 .446 9½ St. Louis 39 53 .424 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 53 38 .582 _ Arizona 52 41 .559 2 San Francisco 51 41 .554 2½ San Diego 44 49 .473 10 Colorado 35 58 .376 19

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 7, Arizona 2

Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 12, Cleveland 4

Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 5

Detroit 5, Seattle 4

Minnesota 5, Oakland 4

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4

Toronto 5, Arizona 2

Texas 2, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5

Baltimore 6, Miami 5

Minnesota 10, Oakland 7

N.Y. Yankees 6, Colorado 3

Detroit 6, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 13, Houston 12, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Okert 3-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-4), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 5-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3), 1:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 10-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 5-2) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-6) at Oakland (Sears 1-6), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 1-2) at Seattle (Miller 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

San Diego 8, Philadelphia 3

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 7, Arizona 2

Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Washington at St. Louis, sus.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, San Diego 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4

Washington 7, St. Louis 5, 10 innings, 1st game

Toronto 5, Arizona 2

San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5

Baltimore 6, Miami 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 9, Washington 6, 2nd game

Philadelphia 9, San Diego 4, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 6, Colorado 3

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Wood 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Okert 3-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-4), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 5-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3), 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Cincinnati (Lively 4-5), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-7) at St. Louis (Flaherty 6-5), 2:15 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

