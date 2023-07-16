All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|60
|35
|.632
|_
|Baltimore
|56
|35
|.615
|2
|Toronto
|52
|41
|.559
|7
|New York
|50
|43
|.538
|9
|Boston
|49
|44
|.527
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|47
|46
|.505
|_
|Cleveland
|45
|47
|.489
|1½
|Detroit
|41
|50
|.451
|5
|Chicago
|39
|55
|.415
|8½
|Kansas City
|26
|67
|.280
|21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|54
|39
|.581
|_
|Houston
|51
|42
|.548
|3
|Los Angeles
|46
|47
|.495
|8
|Seattle
|45
|46
|.495
|8
|Oakland
|25
|69
|.266
|29½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|61
|30
|.670
|_
|Miami
|53
|41
|.564
|9½
|Philadelphia
|50
|42
|.543
|11½
|New York
|42
|50
|.457
|19½
|Washington
|37
|55
|.402
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|51
|42
|.548
|_
|Cincinnati
|50
|43
|.538
|1
|Chicago
|43
|48
|.473
|7
|Pittsburgh
|41
|51
|.446
|9½
|St. Louis
|39
|53
|.424
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|53
|38
|.582
|_
|Arizona
|52
|41
|.559
|2
|San Francisco
|51
|41
|.554
|2½
|San Diego
|44
|49
|.473
|10
|Colorado
|35
|58
|.376
|19
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Miami 2
Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0
Toronto 7, Arizona 2
Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3
Texas 12, Cleveland 4
Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 7, L.A. Angels 5
Detroit 5, Seattle 4
Minnesota 5, Oakland 4
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 1, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4
Toronto 5, Arizona 2
Texas 2, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5
Baltimore 6, Miami 5
Minnesota 10, Oakland 7
N.Y. Yankees 6, Colorado 3
Detroit 6, Seattle 0
L.A. Angels 13, Houston 12, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Okert 3-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-4), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 5-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3), 1:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 10-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2), 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 5-2) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 8-6) at Oakland (Sears 1-6), 4:07 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 1-2) at Seattle (Miller 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
San Diego 8, Philadelphia 3
Baltimore 5, Miami 2
Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0
San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Toronto 7, Arizona 2
Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2
Washington at St. Louis, sus.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, San Diego 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4
Washington 7, St. Louis 5, 10 innings, 1st game
Toronto 5, Arizona 2
San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5
Baltimore 6, Miami 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 9, Washington 6, 2nd game
Philadelphia 9, San Diego 4, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 6, Colorado 3
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco (Wood 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Okert 3-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-4), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 5-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3), 1:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Cincinnati (Lively 4-5), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-7) at St. Louis (Flaherty 6-5), 2:15 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.