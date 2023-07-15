All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|58
|35
|.624
|_
|Baltimore
|55
|35
|.611
|1½
|Toronto
|51
|41
|.554
|6½
|Boston
|49
|43
|.533
|8½
|New York
|49
|43
|.533
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|46
|46
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|45
|46
|.495
|½
|Detroit
|40
|50
|.444
|5
|Chicago
|38
|55
|.409
|8½
|Kansas City
|26
|65
|.286
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|53
|39
|.576
|_
|Houston
|51
|41
|.554
|2
|Seattle
|45
|45
|.500
|7
|Los Angeles
|45
|47
|.489
|8
|Oakland
|25
|68
|.269
|28½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|61
|29
|.678
|_
|Miami
|53
|40
|.570
|9½
|Philadelphia
|48
|42
|.533
|13
|New York
|42
|49
|.462
|19½
|Washington
|36
|54
|.400
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|50
|42
|.543
|_
|Milwaukee
|50
|42
|.543
|_
|Chicago
|42
|48
|.467
|7
|Pittsburgh
|41
|50
|.451
|8½
|St. Louis
|38
|52
|.422
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|52
|38
|.578
|_
|Arizona
|52
|40
|.565
|1
|San Francisco
|50
|41
|.549
|2½
|San Diego
|44
|47
|.484
|8½
|Colorado
|35
|57
|.380
|18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Miami 2
Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0
Toronto 7, Arizona 2
Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3
Texas 12, Cleveland 4
Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 7, L.A. Angels 5
Detroit 5, Seattle 4
Minnesota 5, Oakland 4
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-3) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Paxton 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-6), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 11-3) at Toronto (Gausman 7-5), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 1-1) at Texas (Heaney 5-6), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 5-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 9-6), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (López 5-5) at Oakland (Harris 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Criswell 1-1) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-3), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8) at Atlanta (Strider 11-2), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 4-6) at Colorado (Seabold 1-6), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Detroit (Lorenzen 3-6) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
San Diego 8, Philadelphia 3
Baltimore 5, Miami 2
Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0
San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Toronto 7, Arizona 2
Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2
Washington at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego (Snell 6-7) at Philadelphia (Walker 10-3), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington (Williams 5-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Paxton 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-6), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 11-3) at Toronto (Gausman 7-5), 3:07 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 5-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 9-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 1-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-4), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (Cobb 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-10), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-7) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8) at Atlanta (Strider 11-2), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 2-5) at St. Louis (Matz 0-7), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 4-6) at Colorado (Seabold 1-6), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
