All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 58 35 .624 _ Baltimore 55 35 .611 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 58 35 .624 _ Baltimore 55 35 .611 1½ Toronto 51 41 .554 6½ Boston 49 43 .533 8½ New York 49 43 .533 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 46 46 .500 _ Cleveland 45 46 .495 ½ Detroit 40 50 .444 5 Chicago 38 55 .409 8½ Kansas City 26 65 .286 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 53 39 .576 _ Houston 51 41 .554 2 Seattle 45 45 .500 7 Los Angeles 45 47 .489 8 Oakland 25 68 .269 28½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 61 29 .678 _ Miami 53 40 .570 9½ Philadelphia 48 42 .533 13 New York 42 49 .462 19½ Washington 36 54 .400 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 50 42 .543 _ Milwaukee 50 42 .543 _ Chicago 42 48 .467 7 Pittsburgh 41 50 .451 8½ St. Louis 38 52 .422 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 52 38 .578 _ Arizona 52 40 .565 1 San Francisco 50 41 .549 2½ San Diego 44 47 .484 8½ Colorado 35 57 .380 18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 7, Arizona 2

Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 12, Cleveland 4

Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 5

Detroit 5, Seattle 4

Minnesota 5, Oakland 4

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-3) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Paxton 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-6), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-3) at Toronto (Gausman 7-5), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-1) at Texas (Heaney 5-6), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 5-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 9-6), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-5) at Oakland (Harris 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Criswell 1-1) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-3), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8) at Atlanta (Strider 11-2), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 4-6) at Colorado (Seabold 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 3-6) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

San Diego 8, Philadelphia 3

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 7, Arizona 2

Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Washington at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (Snell 6-7) at Philadelphia (Walker 10-3), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington (Williams 5-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Paxton 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-6), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-3) at Toronto (Gausman 7-5), 3:07 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 5-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 9-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-4), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cobb 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-7) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8) at Atlanta (Strider 11-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-5) at St. Louis (Matz 0-7), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 4-6) at Colorado (Seabold 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.