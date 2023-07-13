All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 58 35 .624 _ Baltimore 54 35 .607 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 58 35 .624 _ Baltimore 54 35 .607 2 Toronto 50 41 .549 7 New York 49 42 .538 8 Boston 48 43 .527 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 45 45 .500 _ Minnesota 45 46 .495 ½ Detroit 39 50 .438 5½ Chicago 38 54 .413 8 Kansas City 26 65 .286 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 52 39 .571 _ Houston 50 41 .549 2 Seattle 45 44 .506 6 Los Angeles 45 46 .495 7 Oakland 25 67 .272 27½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 60 29 .674 _ Miami 53 39 .576 8½ Philadelphia 48 41 .539 12 New York 42 48 .467 18½ Washington 36 54 .400 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 50 41 .549 _ Milwaukee 49 42 .538 1 Chicago 42 47 .472 7 Pittsburgh 41 49 .456 8½ St. Louis 38 52 .422 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 51 38 .573 _ Arizona 52 39 .571 _ San Francisco 49 41 .544 2½ San Diego 43 47 .478 8½ Colorado 34 57 .374 18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-7) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:20 p.m.

Boston (Bello 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-3) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 7-7), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (France 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4), 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 4-5) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Darvish 5-6) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 7-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-7) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:20 p.m.

Boston (Bello 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 7-7), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

