Live Radio
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 10, 2023, 9:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 58 35 .624 _
Baltimore 54 35 .607 2
Toronto 50 41 .549 7
New York 49 42 .538 8
Boston 48 43 .527 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 45 45 .500 _
Minnesota 45 46 .495 ½
Detroit 39 50 .438
Chicago 38 54 .413 8
Kansas City 26 65 .286 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 52 39 .571 _
Houston 50 41 .549 2
Seattle 45 44 .506 6
Los Angeles 45 46 .495 7
Oakland 25 67 .272 27½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 60 29 .674 _
Miami 53 39 .576
Philadelphia 48 41 .539 12
New York 42 48 .467 18½
Washington 36 54 .400 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 50 41 .549 _
Milwaukee 49 42 .538 1
Chicago 42 47 .472 7
Pittsburgh 41 49 .456
St. Louis 38 52 .422 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 51 38 .573 _
Arizona 52 39 .571 _
San Francisco 49 41 .544
San Diego 43 47 .478
Colorado 34 57 .374 18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 7, Texas 2

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 4

Toronto 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Houston 1

Boston 4, Oakland 3

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 15, Minnesota 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: AL (TBD) vs NL (TBD) at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 7, Texas 2

Miami 7, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 1, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

San Diego 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: AL (TBD) vs NL (TBD) at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up