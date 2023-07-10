All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 58 35 .624 _ Baltimore 54 35 .607 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 58 35 .624 _ Baltimore 54 35 .607 2 Toronto 50 41 .549 7 New York 49 42 .538 8 Boston 48 43 .527 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 45 45 .500 _ Minnesota 45 46 .495 ½ Detroit 39 50 .438 5½ Chicago 38 54 .413 8 Kansas City 26 65 .286 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 52 39 .571 _ Houston 50 41 .549 2 Seattle 45 44 .506 6 Los Angeles 45 46 .495 7 Oakland 25 67 .272 27½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 60 29 .674 _ Miami 53 39 .576 8½ Philadelphia 48 41 .539 12 New York 42 48 .467 18½ Washington 36 54 .400 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 50 41 .549 _ Milwaukee 49 42 .538 1 Chicago 42 47 .472 7 Pittsburgh 41 49 .456 8½ St. Louis 38 52 .422 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 51 38 .573 _ Arizona 52 39 .571 _ San Francisco 49 41 .544 2½ San Diego 43 47 .478 8½ Colorado 34 57 .374 18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 7, Texas 2

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 4

Toronto 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Houston 1

Boston 4, Oakland 3

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 15, Minnesota 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: AL (TBD) vs NL (TBD) at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 7, Texas 2

Miami 7, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 1, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

San Diego 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: AL (TBD) vs NL (TBD) at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

