All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|57
|35
|.620
|_
|Baltimore
|53
|35
|.602
|2
|New York
|49
|41
|.544
|7
|Toronto
|49
|41
|.544
|7
|Boston
|47
|43
|.522
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|45
|44
|.506
|_
|Minnesota
|45
|45
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|39
|49
|.443
|5½
|Chicago
|38
|53
|.418
|8
|Kansas City
|25
|65
|.278
|20½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|52
|38
|.578
|_
|Houston
|50
|40
|.556
|2
|Seattle
|44
|44
|.500
|7
|Los Angeles
|45
|46
|.495
|7½
|Oakland
|25
|66
|.275
|27½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|60
|28
|.682
|_
|Miami
|52
|39
|.571
|9½
|Philadelphia
|48
|40
|.545
|12
|New York
|42
|47
|.472
|18½
|Washington
|35
|54
|.393
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|50
|40
|.556
|_
|Milwaukee
|48
|42
|.533
|2
|Chicago
|41
|47
|.466
|8
|Pittsburgh
|40
|49
|.449
|9½
|St. Louis
|37
|52
|.416
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|52
|38
|.578
|_
|Los Angeles
|51
|38
|.573
|½
|San Francisco
|48
|41
|.539
|3½
|San Diego
|42
|47
|.472
|9½
|Colorado
|34
|56
|.378
|18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 0
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 7, Oakland 3
Toronto 12, Detroit 2
Texas 7, Washington 2
Seattle 10, Houston 1
Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7
L.A. Dodgers 11, L.A. Angels 4
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 2, Toronto 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Baltimore 6, Minnesota 2
St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Washington 8, Texas 3
Boston 10, Oakland 3
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 6
Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 3, Seattle 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 5
Sunday’s Games
Texas (Dunning 8-1) at Washington (Corbin 5-10), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 1-6) at Boston (Scott 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-4), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Yarbrough 1-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-5), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 8-5) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 8-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at Houston (Bielak 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Texas 7, Washington 2
Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 3
Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 5, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 11, L.A. Angels 4
N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 5, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3
St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Washington 8, Texas 3
San Francisco 5, Colorado 3
Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 5
Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 5
San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Sunday’s Games
Texas (Dunning 8-1) at Washington (Corbin 5-10), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-4), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 8-5) at Miami (Luzardo 7-5), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lively 4-4) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-9) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 7-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-1) at Arizona (Davies 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
