All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 57 35 .620 _ Baltimore 53 35 .602 2 New York 49 41 .544 7 Toronto 49 41 .544 7 Boston 47 43 .522 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 45 44 .506 _ Minnesota 45 45 .500 ½ Detroit 39 49 .443 5½ Chicago 38 53 .418 8 Kansas City 25 65 .278 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 52 38 .578 _ Houston 50 40 .556 2 Seattle 44 44 .500 7 Los Angeles 45 46 .495 7½ Oakland 25 66 .275 27½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 60 28 .682 _ Miami 52 39 .571 9½ Philadelphia 48 40 .545 12 New York 42 47 .472 18½ Washington 35 54 .393 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 50 40 .556 _ Milwaukee 48 42 .533 2 Chicago 41 47 .466 8 Pittsburgh 40 49 .449 9½ St. Louis 37 52 .416 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 52 38 .578 _ Los Angeles 51 38 .573 ½ San Francisco 48 41 .539 3½ San Diego 42 47 .472 9½ Colorado 34 56 .378 18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 0

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 7, Oakland 3

Toronto 12, Detroit 2

Texas 7, Washington 2

Seattle 10, Houston 1

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7

L.A. Dodgers 11, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 2, Toronto 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Baltimore 6, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Washington 8, Texas 3

Boston 10, Oakland 3

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 6

Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 3, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 5

Sunday’s Games

Texas (Dunning 8-1) at Washington (Corbin 5-10), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-6) at Boston (Scott 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-4), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Yarbrough 1-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 8-5) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 8-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at Houston (Bielak 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Texas 7, Washington 2

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 3

Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Washington 8, Texas 3

San Francisco 5, Colorado 3

Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 5

Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 5

San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Sunday’s Games

Texas (Dunning 8-1) at Washington (Corbin 5-10), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-4), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 8-5) at Miami (Luzardo 7-5), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 4-4) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-9) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-1) at Arizona (Davies 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

