All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 57 34 .626 _ Baltimore 52 35 .598 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 57 34 .626 _ Baltimore 52 35 .598 3 Toronto 49 40 .551 7 New York 48 41 .539 8 Boston 46 43 .517 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 45 44 .506 _ Cleveland 44 44 .500 ½ Detroit 38 49 .437 6 Chicago 38 52 .422 7½ Kansas City 25 64 .281 20

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 52 37 .584 _ Houston 49 40 .551 3 Seattle 44 43 .506 7 Los Angeles 45 45 .500 7½ Oakland 25 65 .278 27½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 59 28 .678 _ Miami 51 39 .567 9½ Philadelphia 48 39 .552 11 New York 42 46 .477 17½ Washington 34 54 .386 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 49 40 .551 _ Milwaukee 48 41 .539 1 Chicago 41 46 .471 7 Pittsburgh 40 48 .455 8½ St. Louis 36 52 .409 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 51 38 .573 _ Los Angeles 50 38 .568 ½ San Francisco 47 41 .534 3½ San Diego 41 47 .466 9½ Colorado 34 55 .382 17

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 9, Oakland 0

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 10, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Houston 1

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 0

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 7, Oakland 3

Toronto 12, Detroit 2

Texas 7, Washington 2

Seattle 10, Houston 1

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7

L.A. Dodgers 11, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-4) at Detroit (Manning 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at Minnesota (Gray 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 5-5) at Washington (Irvin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 5-7) at Cleveland (Williams 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-1) at Boston (Paxton 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 10-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 3, Miami 0

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Texas 7, Washington 2

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 3

Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 5-5) at Washington (Irvin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-3) at Miami (Garrett 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-4) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 10-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-6) at San Diego (Snell 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

