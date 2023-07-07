All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 57 33 .633 _ Baltimore 51 35 .593 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 57 33 .633 _ Baltimore 51 35 .593 4 New York 48 40 .545 8 Toronto 48 40 .545 8 Boston 45 43 .511 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 45 43 .511 _ Cleveland 43 44 .494 1½ Detroit 38 48 .442 6 Chicago 37 52 .416 8½ Kansas City 25 63 .284 20

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 51 37 .580 _ Houston 49 39 .557 2 Los Angeles 45 44 .506 6½ Seattle 43 43 .500 7 Oakland 25 64 .281 26½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 58 28 .674 _ Miami 51 38 .573 8½ Philadelphia 47 39 .547 11 New York 41 46 .471 17½ Washington 34 53 .391 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 49 39 .557 _ Milwaukee 47 41 .534 2 Chicago 40 46 .465 8 Pittsburgh 40 47 .460 8½ St. Louis 36 51 .414 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 50 38 .568 _ Los Angeles 49 38 .563 ½ San Francisco 47 40 .540 2½ San Diego 41 46 .471 8½ Colorado 33 55 .375 17

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 6, Colorado 4

Oakland 12, Detroit 3

Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4

Boston 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 0

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1

San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 2, Seattle 0

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 9, Oakland 0

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 10, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Houston 1

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-7) at Detroit (Faedo 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Bradford 0-1) at Washington (Williams 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 2-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Minnesota (Ober 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-6) at Houston (Brown 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 6, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4

Miami 10, St. Louis 9

Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 9, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 2, Seattle 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 4

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 3, Miami 0

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Miami (Alcantara 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Bradford 0-1) at Washington (Williams 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 4-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-4) at San Diego (Darvish 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 7-8) at Arizona (Gallen 10-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 6-7) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-2), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

