All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|57
|33
|.633
|_
|Baltimore
|51
|35
|.593
|4
|New York
|48
|40
|.545
|8
|Toronto
|48
|40
|.545
|8
|Boston
|45
|43
|.511
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|45
|43
|.511
|_
|Cleveland
|43
|44
|.494
|1½
|Detroit
|38
|48
|.442
|6
|Chicago
|37
|52
|.416
|8½
|Kansas City
|25
|63
|.284
|20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|51
|37
|.580
|_
|Houston
|49
|39
|.557
|2
|Los Angeles
|45
|44
|.506
|6½
|Seattle
|43
|43
|.500
|7
|Oakland
|25
|64
|.281
|26½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|58
|28
|.674
|_
|Miami
|51
|38
|.573
|8½
|Philadelphia
|47
|39
|.547
|11
|New York
|41
|46
|.471
|17½
|Washington
|34
|53
|.391
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|49
|39
|.557
|_
|Milwaukee
|47
|41
|.534
|2
|Chicago
|40
|46
|.465
|8
|Pittsburgh
|40
|47
|.460
|8½
|St. Louis
|36
|51
|.414
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|50
|38
|.568
|_
|Los Angeles
|49
|38
|.563
|½
|San Francisco
|47
|40
|.540
|2½
|San Diego
|41
|46
|.471
|8½
|Colorado
|33
|55
|.375
|17
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 6, Colorado 4
Oakland 12, Detroit 3
Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4
Boston 4, Texas 2
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 0
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1
San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 2, Seattle 0
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 9, Oakland 0
Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 14, N.Y. Yankees 1
Boston 10, Texas 6
Seattle 5, Houston 1
Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-7) at Detroit (Faedo 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Bradford 0-1) at Washington (Williams 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 2-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Minnesota (Ober 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 5-6) at Houston (Brown 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 6, Colorado 4
Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4
Miami 10, St. Louis 9
Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 9, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3
San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 2, Seattle 0
N.Y. Mets 2, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 4
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Washington 4, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5
St. Louis 3, Miami 0
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Miami (Alcantara 3-7), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Bradford 0-1) at Washington (Williams 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 4-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-4) at San Diego (Darvish 5-6), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Hill 7-8) at Arizona (Gallen 10-3), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 6-7) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-2), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
