All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 57 32 .640 _ Baltimore 50 35 .588 5…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 57 32 .640 _ Baltimore 50 35 .588 5 New York 48 39 .552 8 Toronto 46 40 .535 9½ Boston 44 43 .506 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 45 43 .511 _ Cleveland 42 44 .488 2 Detroit 37 48 .435 6½ Chicago 37 50 .425 7½ Kansas City 25 62 .287 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 51 36 .586 _ Houston 49 38 .563 2 Los Angeles 45 44 .506 7 Seattle 42 43 .494 8 Oakland 25 63 .284 26½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 58 28 .674 _ Miami 51 37 .580 8 Philadelphia 46 39 .541 11½ New York 40 46 .465 18 Washington 34 52 .395 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 48 39 .552 _ Milwaukee 46 41 .529 2 Chicago 40 45 .471 7 Pittsburgh 40 46 .465 7½ St. Louis 35 51 .407 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 50 37 .575 _ Los Angeles 48 38 .558 1½ San Francisco 47 40 .540 3 San Diego 41 46 .471 9 Colorado 33 55 .375 17½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 4

Texas 6, Boston 2

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 3

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 4, Colorado 1

Seattle 6, San Francisco 0

Oakland 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings

San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5

Cleveland 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 6, Colorado 4

Oakland 12, Detroit 3

Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4

Boston 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 0

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1

San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 2, Seattle 0

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Harris 2-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-6), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 1-11) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 10-3) at Boston (Crawford 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-7) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 8, Washington 4

Miami 15, St. Louis 2

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 4, Colorado 1

Seattle 6, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Arizona 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 6, 11 innings

San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5

Cleveland 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 9, L.A. Dodgers 7

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 6, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4

Miami 10, St. Louis 9

Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 9, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 2, Seattle 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 4

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2) at Washington (Gore 4-7), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-7), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 5-5) at Miami (Pérez 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3) at Arizona (Nelson 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

