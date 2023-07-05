All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 57 31 .648 _ Baltimore 49 35 .583 6…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 57 31 .648 _ Baltimore 49 35 .583 6 New York 48 38 .558 8 Toronto 46 40 .535 10 Boston 43 43 .500 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 44 43 .506 _ Cleveland 42 43 .494 1 Detroit 37 47 .440 5½ Chicago 37 50 .425 7 Kansas City 25 61 .291 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 51 35 .593 _ Houston 48 38 .558 3 Los Angeles 45 43 .511 7 Seattle 42 42 .500 8 Oakland 24 63 .276 27½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 57 28 .671 _ Miami 50 37 .575 8 Philadelphia 45 39 .536 11½ New York 39 46 .459 18 Washington 34 51 .400 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 47 39 .547 _ Milwaukee 46 40 .535 1 Pittsburgh 40 45 .471 6½ Chicago 39 45 .464 7 St. Louis 35 50 .412 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 50 36 .581 _ Los Angeles 47 38 .553 2½ San Francisco 46 40 .535 4 San Diego 40 46 .465 10 Colorado 33 54 .379 17½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Houston 12, Texas 11

Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4

Seattle 6, San Francisco 5

San Diego 10, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 4

Texas 6, Boston 2

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 3

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 4, Colorado 1

Seattle 6, San Francisco 0

Oakland 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings

San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5

Cleveland 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Anderson 0-3) at Houston (France 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Littell 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 8-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 6-4) at Boston (Bello 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-1) at Minnesota (López 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7) at San Diego (Lugo 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 0-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-2), 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Cincinnati 3, Washington 2

Miami 5, St. Louis 4

Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2

Seattle 6, San Francisco 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2

San Diego 10, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 8, Washington 4

Miami 15, St. Louis 2

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 4, Colorado 1

Seattle 6, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Arizona 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 6, 11 innings

San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5

Cleveland 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 9, L.A. Dodgers 7

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Anderson 0-3) at Houston (France 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Littell 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Miami (Hoeing 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-6) at Washington (Gray 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7) at San Diego (Lugo 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 0-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-2), 9:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-5) at Arizona (Henry 5-1), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.