All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 57 30 .655 _ Baltimore 49 34 .590 6…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 57 30 .655 _ Baltimore 49 34 .590 6 New York 47 38 .553 9 Toronto 45 40 .529 11 Boston 43 42 .506 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 43 43 .500 _ Cleveland 41 43 .488 1 Detroit 37 46 .446 4½ Chicago 37 49 .430 6 Kansas City 25 60 .294 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 50 35 .588 _ Houston 47 38 .553 3 Los Angeles 45 42 .517 6 Seattle 41 42 .494 8 Oakland 23 63 .267 27½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 57 27 .679 _ Miami 49 37 .570 9 Philadelphia 44 39 .530 12½ New York 38 46 .452 19 Washington 34 50 .405 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 46 39 .541 _ Milwaukee 46 39 .541 _ Pittsburgh 39 45 .464 6½ Chicago 38 45 .458 7 St. Louis 35 49 .417 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 50 35 .588 _ Los Angeles 47 37 .560 2½ San Francisco 46 39 .541 4 San Diego 39 46 .459 11 Colorado 33 53 .384 17½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Minnesota 1

Boston 5, Toronto 4

Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 5, Texas 3

Detroit 14, Colorado 9

L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 2

Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 6

Chicago White Sox 8, Oakland 7

Cleveland 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Houston 12, Texas 11

Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4

Seattle 6, San Francisco 5

San Diego 10, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Gibson 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 3-6), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 7-1) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-8) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-5), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-8) at Houston (Bielak 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-6) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Allard 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 8-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 3

Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Detroit 14, Colorado 9

L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 2

Cleveland 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, San Francisco 4

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Cincinnati 3, Washington 2

Miami 5, St. Louis 4

Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2

Seattle 6, San Francisco 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2

San Diego 10, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Kennedy 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 5-9), 11:05 a.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-3) at Miami (Luzardo 6-5), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-8) at Houston (Bielak 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-5) at Arizona (Davies 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Allard 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.