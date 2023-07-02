All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|57
|30
|.655
|_
|Baltimore
|49
|33
|.598
|5½
|New York
|46
|38
|.548
|9½
|Toronto
|45
|40
|.529
|11
|Boston
|43
|42
|.506
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|42
|43
|.494
|_
|Cleveland
|41
|42
|.494
|_
|Detroit
|37
|46
|.446
|4
|Chicago
|37
|49
|.430
|5½
|Kansas City
|25
|59
|.298
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|50
|34
|.595
|_
|Houston
|46
|38
|.548
|4
|Los Angeles
|45
|41
|.523
|6
|Seattle
|40
|42
|.488
|9
|Oakland
|23
|63
|.267
|28
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|56
|27
|.675
|_
|Miami
|48
|37
|.565
|9
|Philadelphia
|44
|39
|.530
|12
|New York
|38
|46
|.452
|18½
|Washington
|34
|49
|.410
|22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|45
|39
|.536
|_
|Milwaukee
|45
|39
|.536
|_
|Pittsburgh
|39
|44
|.470
|5½
|Chicago
|38
|44
|.463
|6
|St. Louis
|35
|48
|.422
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|50
|35
|.588
|_
|Los Angeles
|46
|37
|.554
|3
|San Francisco
|46
|38
|.548
|3½
|San Diego
|38
|46
|.452
|11½
|Colorado
|33
|53
|.384
|17½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game
Boston 7, Toronto 6
Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0
Texas 5, Houston 2
Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 2, 2nd game
Detroit 4, Colorado 2, 10 innings
Arizona 3, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Minnesota 1
Boston 5, Toronto 4
Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 1
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Houston 5, Texas 3
Detroit 14, Colorado 9
L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 2
Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 6
Chicago White Sox 8, Oakland 7
Cleveland 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Houston (Javier 7-1) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 6-1) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Cox 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barría 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 4-7), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
San Diego 12, Cincinnati 5
St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 7, Miami 0
Philadelphia 19, Washington 4
Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 8
Kansas City 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 2, 2nd game
Detroit 4, Colorado 2, 10 innings
Arizona 3, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday’s Games
Washington 5, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 6, Miami 3
Cincinnati 4, San Diego 3
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 3
Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 1
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Detroit 14, Colorado 9
L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 2
Cleveland 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 8, San Francisco 4
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-5) at Milwaukee (Teheran 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-4), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Miami (Garrett 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 6-1) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barría 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 4-7), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
