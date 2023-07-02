All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 57 30 .655 _ Baltimore 49 33 .598 5½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 57 30 .655 _ Baltimore 49 33 .598 5½ New York 46 38 .548 9½ Toronto 45 40 .529 11 Boston 43 42 .506 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 42 43 .494 _ Cleveland 41 42 .494 _ Detroit 37 46 .446 4 Chicago 37 49 .430 5½ Kansas City 25 59 .298 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 50 34 .595 _ Houston 46 38 .548 4 Los Angeles 45 41 .523 6 Seattle 40 42 .488 9 Oakland 23 63 .267 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 56 27 .675 _ Miami 48 37 .565 9 Philadelphia 44 39 .530 12 New York 38 46 .452 18½ Washington 34 49 .410 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 45 39 .536 _ Milwaukee 45 39 .536 _ Pittsburgh 39 44 .470 5½ Chicago 38 44 .463 6 St. Louis 35 48 .422 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 50 35 .588 _ Los Angeles 46 37 .554 3 San Francisco 46 38 .548 3½ San Diego 38 46 .452 11½ Colorado 33 53 .384 17½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game

Boston 7, Toronto 6

Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0

Texas 5, Houston 2

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 2, 2nd game

Detroit 4, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Arizona 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Minnesota 1

Boston 5, Toronto 4

Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 5, Texas 3

Detroit 14, Colorado 9

L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 2

Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 6

Chicago White Sox 8, Oakland 7

Cleveland 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Houston (Javier 7-1) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 6-1) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Cox 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barría 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 12, Cincinnati 5

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 7, Miami 0

Philadelphia 19, Washington 4

Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 8

Kansas City 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 2, 2nd game

Detroit 4, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Arizona 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 3

Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Detroit 14, Colorado 9

L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 2

Cleveland 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, San Francisco 4

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-5) at Milwaukee (Teheran 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-4), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Miami (Garrett 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 6-1) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barría 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.