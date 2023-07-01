Live Radio
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 1, 2023, 1:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 57 28 .671 _
Baltimore 48 32 .600
New York 45 36 .556 10
Toronto 45 38 .542 11
Boston 41 42 .494 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 41 42 .494 _
Cleveland 39 42 .481 1
Detroit 35 46 .432 5
Chicago 36 48 .429
Kansas City 23 59 .280 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 49 33 .598 _
Houston 45 37 .549 4
Los Angeles 44 40 .524 6
Seattle 38 42 .475 10
Oakland 22 62 .262 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 54 27 .667 _
Miami 48 35 .578 7
Philadelphia 43 38 .531 11
New York 36 46 .439 18½
Washington 33 48 .407 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 44 38 .537 _
Milwaukee 43 39 .524 1
Pittsburgh 39 42 .481
Chicago 38 42 .475 5
St. Louis 33 47 .413 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 49 34 .590 _
Los Angeles 46 35 .568 2
San Francisco 46 36 .561
San Diego 37 45 .451 11½
Colorado 33 51 .393 16½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Detroit 8, Texas 5

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 4

Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 7

Miami 2, Boston 0

Toronto 2, San Francisco 1

Houston 14, St. Louis 0

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 1

Boston 5, Toronto 0

Minnesota 8, Baltimore 1

Houston 5, Texas 3

Colorado 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 15, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Crawford 2-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-2), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-4) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Oakland (Muller 1-4), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1) at Seattle (Kirby 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 4

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1

Miami 2, Boston 0

Toronto 2, San Francisco 1

Houston 14, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 3, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 14, Colorado 3

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, San Diego 5, 11 innings

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 16, Miami 4

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

Colorado 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Kansas City 3

Arizona 6, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (Wacha 7-2) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-8), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 4-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-1) at Atlanta (Morton 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-7) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up