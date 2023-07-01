All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 57 28 .671 _ Baltimore 48 32 .600 6½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 57 28 .671 _ Baltimore 48 32 .600 6½ New York 45 36 .556 10 Toronto 45 38 .542 11 Boston 41 42 .494 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 41 42 .494 _ Cleveland 39 42 .481 1 Detroit 35 46 .432 5 Chicago 36 48 .429 5½ Kansas City 23 59 .280 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 49 33 .598 _ Houston 45 37 .549 4 Los Angeles 44 40 .524 6 Seattle 38 42 .475 10 Oakland 22 62 .262 28

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 54 27 .667 _ Miami 48 35 .578 7 Philadelphia 43 38 .531 11 New York 36 46 .439 18½ Washington 33 48 .407 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 44 38 .537 _ Milwaukee 43 39 .524 1 Pittsburgh 39 42 .481 4½ Chicago 38 42 .475 5 St. Louis 33 47 .413 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 49 34 .590 _ Los Angeles 46 35 .568 2 San Francisco 46 36 .561 2½ San Diego 37 45 .451 11½ Colorado 33 51 .393 16½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Detroit 8, Texas 5

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 4

Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 7

Miami 2, Boston 0

Toronto 2, San Francisco 1

Houston 14, St. Louis 0

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 1

Boston 5, Toronto 0

Minnesota 8, Baltimore 1

Houston 5, Texas 3

Colorado 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 15, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Crawford 2-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-2), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-4) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Oakland (Muller 1-4), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1) at Seattle (Kirby 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 4

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1

Miami 2, Boston 0

Toronto 2, San Francisco 1

Houston 14, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 3, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 14, Colorado 3

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, San Diego 5, 11 innings

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 16, Miami 4

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

Colorado 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Kansas City 3

Arizona 6, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (Wacha 7-2) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-8), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 4-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-1) at Atlanta (Morton 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-7) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

