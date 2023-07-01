All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|57
|28
|.671
|_
|Baltimore
|48
|32
|.600
|6½
|New York
|45
|36
|.556
|10
|Toronto
|45
|38
|.542
|11
|Boston
|41
|42
|.494
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|41
|42
|.494
|_
|Cleveland
|39
|42
|.481
|1
|Detroit
|35
|46
|.432
|5
|Chicago
|36
|48
|.429
|5½
|Kansas City
|23
|59
|.280
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|49
|33
|.598
|_
|Houston
|45
|37
|.549
|4
|Los Angeles
|44
|40
|.524
|6
|Seattle
|38
|42
|.475
|10
|Oakland
|22
|62
|.262
|28
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|54
|27
|.667
|_
|Miami
|48
|35
|.578
|7
|Philadelphia
|43
|38
|.531
|11
|New York
|36
|46
|.439
|18½
|Washington
|33
|48
|.407
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|44
|38
|.537
|_
|Milwaukee
|43
|39
|.524
|1
|Pittsburgh
|39
|42
|.481
|4½
|Chicago
|38
|42
|.475
|5
|St. Louis
|33
|47
|.413
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|49
|34
|.590
|_
|Los Angeles
|46
|35
|.568
|2
|San Francisco
|46
|36
|.561
|2½
|San Diego
|37
|45
|.451
|11½
|Colorado
|33
|51
|.393
|16½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Detroit 8, Texas 5
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 4
Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 7
Miami 2, Boston 0
Toronto 2, San Francisco 1
Houston 14, St. Louis 0
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 1
Boston 5, Toronto 0
Minnesota 8, Baltimore 1
Houston 5, Texas 3
Colorado 8, Detroit 5
L.A. Dodgers 9, Kansas City 3
Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Arizona 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 15, Seattle 4
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Crawford 2-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-2), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Brown 6-4) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-3), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 4-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Oakland (Muller 1-4), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-5), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1) at Seattle (Kirby 6-7), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 4
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1
Miami 2, Boston 0
Toronto 2, San Francisco 1
Houston 14, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 3, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 14, Colorado 3
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 7, San Diego 5, 11 innings
Washington 2, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 16, Miami 4
San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7
Colorado 8, Detroit 5
L.A. Dodgers 9, Kansas City 3
Arizona 6, L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego (Wacha 7-2) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-8), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 4-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 5-1) at Atlanta (Morton 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-7) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-5), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.