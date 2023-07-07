Badji leads Cincinnati against Charlotte FC

FC Cincinnati (13-2-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (6-8-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina;…

FC Cincinnati (13-2-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (6-8-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Charlotte FC +127, FC Cincinnati +204, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dominique Badji leads Cincinnati into a matchup with Charlotte FC after scoring two goals against the New England Revolution.

Charlotte is 5-5-5 in Eastern Conference games. Karol Swiderski leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with five. Charlotte has scored 28 goals.

Cincinnati is 8-1-4 in Eastern Conference games. Cincinnati has scored 32 goals while conceding 21 for a +11 goal differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swiderski has scored five goals with three assists for Charlotte. Justin Meram has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Luciano Acosta has scored nine goals with six assists for Cincinnati. Badji has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 3-3-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 7-1-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Adilson Malanda (injured), Pablo Sisniega (injured).

Cincinnati: Brandon Vazquez (injured), Matt Miazga (injured), Junior Moreno (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

