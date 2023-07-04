AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads back onto ovals in Georgia; Verstappen, Palou continue their dominance

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Quaker State 400 Site: Hampton, Georgia. Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 5:35 p.m.; Sunday, race, 7…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Quaker State 400

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 5:35 p.m.; Sunday, race, 7 p.m. (USA).

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 260 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Chase Elliott won from the pole position.

Last race: Shane van Gisbergen won on the streets of Chicago in his NASCAR Cup Series debut, becoming the first driver to win his debut since Johnny Rutherford in 1963.

Fast facts: van Gisbergen became the sixth driver born outside the United States to win a Cup race, joining Marcos Ambrose, Mario Andretti, Juan Pablo Montoya, Earl Ross and Daniel Suárez. …Christopher Bell won the two stages and led a race-high 37 laps but faded to 18th. … Justin Haley finished second, followed by Elliott, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch. … The race was scheduled for 100 laps and 220 miles, but it was shortened amid fading sunlight after the start was delayed for more than 90 minutes because of heavy rainfall.

Next race: July 16, Loudon, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Alsco Uniforms 250

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 4:05 p.m., and race, 8 p.m. (USA).

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 163 laps, 251 miles.

Last year: Austin Hill won after starting fifth.

Last race: Cole Custer was declared the winner of the street race in Chicago after a lightning strike and persistent rain flooded parts of the course. The last half of the race, which had been set to resume Sunday after it was suspended Saturday because of lightning, was canceled.

Fast facts: Custer’s victory was his second this year and the 12th of his career. … Custer led each of the first 25 laps before Saturday’s weather delay. John Hunter Nemechek was second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Brett Moffitt and Hill. … Nemechek’s points lead is 16 over Hill and 44 ahead of Custer.

Next race: July 15, Loudon, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio

Site: Lexington, Ohio.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m., and qualifying, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Race distance: 67 laps, 151 miles.

Last year: Parker Kligerman won after starting second.

Last race: Carson Hocevar took the lead with 40 laps remaining in Nashville and held on through a restart with three laps to go for his second victory of the season.

Fast facts: Corey Heim leads the point standings despite having raced only 12 times in the 13 events run so far this year. He’s 16 ahead of defending series champion Zane Smith and 31 ahead of Grant Enfinger. … Heim has finished in the top 10 in 10 of his 12 starts. … Smith, Enfinger, Christian Eckes and Hocevar each have won twice.

Next race: July 22, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

British Grand Prix

Site: Northamptonshire, England.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:30 a.m., and qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 10 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Silverstone Circuit.

Race distance: 52 laps, 190.263 miles.

Last year: Carlos Sainz Jr. won from the pole position.

Last race: Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with a dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Fast facts: Verstappen has won the last five races and seven of the nine run this season while Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez has won the other two. … Verstappen started from pole position for the fourth straight race and increased his championship lead to 81 points over Perez. … The victory was the 42nd of Verstappen’s career, breaking a tie with Ayrton Senna for fifth all-time.

Next race: July 23, Budapest, Hungary.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Alex Palou continued his dominance of IndyCar at Mid-Ohio with his third straight series win. He beat Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon by a wide margin for his fourth win in the last five races. Palou extended his series lead over Dixon to 110 points.

Next race: July 16, Toronto.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Leah Pruett won in Top Fuel and Blake Alexander won in Funny Car in Norwalk, Ohio.

Next event: July 16, Morrison, Colorado.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: July 7, West Burlington, Iowa, and July 8, Wilmot, Wisconsin.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.