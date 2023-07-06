Astros try to keep home win streak going, host the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (42-43, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (49-38, second in the AL West) Houston; Thursday, 8:10…

Seattle Mariners (42-43, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (49-38, second in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Astros: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Seattle Mariners.

Houston has gone 24-19 in home games and 49-38 overall. The Astros have gone 40-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Seattle has gone 18-23 on the road and 42-43 overall. The Mariners are 19-30 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with a .293 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 55 RBI. Corey Julks is 15-for-38 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 RBI for the Mariners. Mike Ford is 13-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .291 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (oblique), Framber Valdez: day-to-day (ankle), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ty France: day-to-day (undisclosed), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (finger), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.