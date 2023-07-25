Live Radio
AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

July 25, 2023, 1:37 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 25, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Las Vegas (12) 21 2 144 1 1 1
2. New York 16 5 128 2 2 4
3. Connecticut 17 6 119 3 2 4
4. Dallas 13 9 113 4 2 4
5. Atlanta 12 10 92 6 5 6
6. Washington 12 10 88 5 5 6
7. Minnesota 10 13 70 7 7 8
8. Chicago 9 13 60 8 7 10
9. Phoenix 6 16 40 11 8 11
10. Indiana 6 16 39 10 9 11
11. Los Angeles 7 15 31 9 9 11
12. Seattle 4 18 12 12 12 12

