AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 18, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (11) 19 2 132 1 1 1 2. New York 14 4 119 2 2 3 3. Connecticut 15 5 112 3 2 3 4. Dallas 11 9 93 4 4 5 5. Washington 11 8 86 5 4 6 6. Atlanta 11 8 85 5 4 6 7. Minnesota 9 11 61 7 7 9 8. Chicago 8 12 58 8 7 9 9. Los Angeles 7 13 43 9 8 10 10. Indiana 5 15 30 10 9 12 11. Phoenix 4 15 24 11 9 12 12. Seattle 4 16 15 12 11 12

