AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

July 18, 2023, 2:57 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 18, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Las Vegas (11) 19 2 132 1 1 1
2. New York 14 4 119 2 2 3
3. Connecticut 15 5 112 3 2 3
4. Dallas 11 9 93 4 4 5
5. Washington 11 8 86 5 4 6
6. Atlanta 11 8 85 5 4 6
7. Minnesota 9 11 61 7 7 9
8. Chicago 8 12 58 8 7 9
9. Los Angeles 7 13 43 9 8 10
10. Indiana 5 15 30 10 9 12
11. Phoenix 4 15 24 11 9 12
12. Seattle 4 16 15 12 11 12

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

