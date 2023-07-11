AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July…

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 11, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (11) 17 2 132 1 1 1 2. New York 13 4 119 2 2 3 3. Connecticut 14 5 112 3 2 3 4. Dallas 10 9 94 5 4 6 5. Washington 10 8 86 4 4 6 6. Atlanta 10 8 84 6 4 6 7. Minnesota 9 10 64 8 7 9 8. Chicago 8 11 54 7 7 9 9. Los Angeles 7 12 44 9 8 11 10. Indiana 5 14 32 10 9 11 11. Phoenix 4 14 23 12 9 12 12. Seattle 4 14 14 11 11 12

