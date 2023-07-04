Live Radio
AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

July 4, 2023, 1:22 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 4, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Las Vegas (12) 15 1 144 1 1 1
2. New York 11 4 132 3 2 2
3. Connecticut 12 5 119 2 3 4
4. Washington 9 7 106 4 3 6
5. Dallas 8 8 89 6 4 7
6. Atlanta 7 8 78 7 5 8
7. Chicago 8 9 65 9 5 8
8. Minnesota 7 9 61 10 4 10
9. Los Angeles 7 10 51 5 6 10
10. Indiana 5 11 37 8 8 10
11. Seattle 4 12 18 11 11 12
12. Phoenix 3 12 15 12 11 12

Sports
