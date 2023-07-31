AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet —…

The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including Zambia’s Lushomo Mweemba celebrating a goal against Costa Rica and Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina becoming the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete wearing a hijab.

