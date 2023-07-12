American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

|Friday, March 1
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, March 2
Chicago at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, March 3
Colorado at Calgary, 2 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.
|Monday, March 4
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday, March 5
Calgary at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 6
Belleville at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Friday, March 8
Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, March 9
Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, March 10
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 4:05 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, March 12
Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 13
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Friday, March 15
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, March 16
Rochester at Toronto, 1:30 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)
Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Utica at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, March 17
Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday, March 19
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 11:30 a.m.
Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 20
San Diego at San Jose, 1:30 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Texas at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, March 21
Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
|Friday, March 22
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, March 23
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Utica at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
|Sunday, March 24
Hartford at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Henderson at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Calgary at San Diego, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, March 26
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 27
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Friday, March 29
Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, March 30
Rochester at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Utica, 5 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, March 31
San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m.
