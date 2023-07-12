American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

Friday, March 1 Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Laval…

Friday, March 1

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Chicago at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

Colorado at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday, March 4

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5

Calgary at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

Belleville at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, March 8

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 4:05 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Rochester at Toronto, 1:30 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)

Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 11:30 a.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

San Diego at San Jose, 1:30 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Utica at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Hartford at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Henderson at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, March 29

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

Rochester at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m.

MORE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.