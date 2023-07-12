American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

All times Eastern Friday, Oct. 13 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Henderson at Iowa, 8 p.m. Calgary at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m. Rockford at San Jose, 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 Abbotsford at Laval, 3 p.m. Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m. Rockford at San Jose, 5 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Henderson at Iowa, 7 p.m. Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m. Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 1:05 p.m. Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m. Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m. Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 Texas at Chicago, noon Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m. Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m. Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m. Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m. Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m. Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m. Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m. Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m. Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m. Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 San Diego at Tucson, 1:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m. Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 Milwaukee at Belleville, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m. Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 Ontario at Henderson, 2 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m. Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m. Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 Colorado at Calgary, 3 p.m. Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m. Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m. Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m. Colorado at Calgary, 3 p.m. Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m. San Diego at Henderson, 4 p.m. Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m. Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.