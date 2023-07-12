American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

Monday, Jan. 1 Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 Coachella Valley at Calgary, 8 p.m. Texas at…

Monday, Jan. 1

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Manitoba at Laval, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m. (at Truist Field)

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Toronto at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 15

Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

San Jose at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

San Jose at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 22

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26

Hartford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Laval at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

