American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

|Monday, Jan. 1
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, Jan. 2
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, Jan. 3
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, Jan. 4
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
|Friday, Jan. 5
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Jan. 6
Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Sunday, Jan. 7
Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 5 p.m.
|Tuesday, Jan. 9
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, Jan. 10
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, Jan. 11
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Friday, Jan. 12
Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Jan. 13
Manitoba at Laval, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Utica, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m. (at Truist Field)
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Jan. 14
Toronto at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.
|Monday, Jan. 15
Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Tucson, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, Jan. 16
San Jose at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, Jan. 17
San Jose at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
|Friday, Jan. 19
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Jan. 20
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Jan. 21
Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
|Monday, Jan. 22
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, Jan. 23
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, Jan. 24
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Friday, Jan. 26
Hartford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Jan. 27
Laval at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Jan. 28
Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Hershey, 5 p.m.
|Tuesday, Jan. 30
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, Jan. 31
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
