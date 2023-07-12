Live Radio
American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

The Associated Press

July 12, 2023, 4:12 PM

All times Eastern
Friday, October 13

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Rockford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 14

Abbotsford at Laval, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Henderson at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 15

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 1:05 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 18

Texas at Chicago, noon

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, October 20

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 21

San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 22

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 24

San Diego at Tucson, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 25

Milwaukee at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, October 27

Ontario at Henderson, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 28

Colorado at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 29

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, November 1

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, November 2

Milwaukee at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Friday, November 3

San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Providence at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 5

San Jose at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, November 7

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday, November 8

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Texas at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday, November 9

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Friday, November 10

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 11

Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 12

Cleveland at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Monday, November 13

Laval at Manitoba, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, November 14

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, November 15

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 11 a.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, November 16

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 17

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 18

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 19

Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday, November 20

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 21

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, November 22

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, November 24

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 25

Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 26

Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, November 28

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, November 29

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, December 1

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 2

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 3

Utica at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 6

Cleveland at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Friday, December 8

Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 9

Hartford at Laval, 3 p.m.

Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 10

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, December 12

Colorado at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday, December 14

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, December 15

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 16

Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 17

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, December 19

Manitoba at Chicago, noon

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday, December 21

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Friday, December 22

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 23

Calgary at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, December 26

Belleville at Toronto, 2 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)

Wednesday, December 27

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday, December 28

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, December 29

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 30

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 31

Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday, January 1

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, January 2

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, January 3

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday, January 4

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Friday, January 5

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 6

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 7

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, January 9

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, January 10

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, January 11

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, January 12

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 13

Manitoba at Laval, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m. (at Truist Field)

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, January 14

Toronto at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday, January 15

Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, January 16

San Jose at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, January 17

San Jose at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Friday, January 19

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 20

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, January 21

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday, January 22

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, January 23

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, January 26

Hartford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 27

Laval at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, January 28

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, January 30

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, January 31

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday, February 1

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, February 2

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 3

Chicago at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 5 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, February 4

2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition at San Jose, Calif.

Monday, February 5

2024 AHL All-Star Challenge at San Jose, Calif.

Friday, February 9

San Diego at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 10

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 11

Charlotte at Cleveland, noon

Tuesday, February 13

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday, February 14

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, February 15

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Friday, February 16

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 17

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Laval at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, February 18

Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Monday, February 19

Hershey at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 2 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, February 20

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 21

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday, February 22

Milwaukee at Chicago, noon

Friday, February 23

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 24

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 25

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, February 27-

San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 28

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Friday, March 1

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Chicago at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

Colorado at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday, March 4

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5

Calgary at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

Belleville at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, March 8

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 4:05 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Rochester at Toronto, 1:30 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)

Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 11:30 a.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

San Diego at San Jose, 1:30 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Utica at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Hartford at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Henderson at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, March 29

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

Rochester at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 2

Utica at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3

Springfield at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 4

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 5

Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Laval, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Hershey at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Hartford at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 11

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 12

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 19

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

Rochester at Utica, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
