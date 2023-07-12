American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

All times Eastern Friday, October 13 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Abbotsford at Laval,…

All times Eastern Friday, October 13 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Henderson at Iowa, 8 p.m. Calgary at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m. Rockford at San Jose, 10 p.m. Saturday, October 14 Abbotsford at Laval, 3 p.m. Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m. Rockford at San Jose, 5 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Henderson at Iowa, 7 p.m. Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m. Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m. Sunday, October 15 Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 1:05 p.m. Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m. Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m. Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 18 Texas at Chicago, noon Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Friday, October 20 Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m. Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m. Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m. Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m. Saturday, October 21 San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m. Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m. Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m. Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m. Sunday, October 22 Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m. Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m. Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m. Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 24 San Diego at Tucson, 1:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m. Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Wednesday, October 25 Milwaukee at Belleville, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m. Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m. Friday, October 27 Ontario at Henderson, 2 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m. Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m. Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m. Saturday, October 28 Colorado at Calgary, 3 p.m. Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m. Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m. Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m. Sunday, October 29 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m. Colorado at Calgary, 3 p.m. Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m. San Diego at Henderson, 4 p.m. Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m. Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 31 Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Wednesday, November 1 Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Utica at Laval, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Thursday, November 2 Milwaukee at Iowa, 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 3 San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m. San Diego at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Providence at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m. Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Chicago at Tucson, 10 p.m. Saturday, November 4 Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m. San Diego at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Belleville at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Providence at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m. Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Chicago at Tucson, 10 p.m. Sunday, November 5 San Jose at Calgary, 2 p.m. Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m. Texas at Iowa, 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 7 Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, November 8 Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 10:35 a.m. Toronto at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m. Texas at Rockford, 11:30 a.m. Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m. Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m. Thursday, November 9 Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Friday, November 10 Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m. Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m. Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m. Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m. Charlotte at San Jose, 10 p.m. Saturday, November 11 Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m. Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m. Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m. Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m. Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Sunday, November 12 Cleveland at Belleville, 2 p.m. Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m. Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m. Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m. Charlotte at San Jose, 6 p.m. Tucson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m. Monday, November 13 Laval at Manitoba, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 14 Syracuse at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m. Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m. Wednesday, November 15 Chicago at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m. Springfield at Hartford, 11 a.m. Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m. Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m. Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m. Charlotte at San Diego, 10 p.m. Thursday, November 16 Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Friday, November 17 Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7 p.m. Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m. Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m. Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m. Charlotte at San Diego, 10 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m. Saturday, November 18 Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m. Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m. Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m. Laval at Utica, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m. Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m. Sunday, November 19 Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m. Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m. Calgary at Ontario, 6 p.m. Monday, November 20 Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 21 Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tucson at Calgary, 9 p.m. Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m. Wednesday, November 22 Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m. Tucson at Calgary, 9 p.m. Friday, November 24 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Chicago at San Diego, 10 p.m. Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m. Saturday, November 25 Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m. Ontario at San Jose, 5 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 5:05 p.m. Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m. Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Iowa at Hershey, 7 p.m. Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Belleville at Hartford, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at San Diego, 9 p.m. Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Sunday, November 26 Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m. Iowa at Hershey, 3 p.m. Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m. Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m. Tucson at Henderson, 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 28 Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m. Wednesday, November 29 Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m. Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m. Texas at San Diego, 10 p.m. Friday, December 1 Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m. Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m. Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m. San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m. Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m. Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m. Saturday, December 2 Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m. Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Utica at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m. Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m. San Diego at Chicago, 8 p.m. Ontario at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m. San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m. Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Sunday, December 3 Utica at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m. Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Providence, 3:05 p.m. San Diego at Chicago, 4 p.m. Calgary at Henderson, 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 5 Grand Rapids at Toronto, 7 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 6 Cleveland at Hartford, 7 p.m. Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m. San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m. Friday, December 8 Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m. Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m. Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m. Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m. San Diego at Rockford, 8 p.m. Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m. Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m. Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m. Saturday, December 9 Hartford at Laval, 3 p.m. Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Rockford, 8 p.m. Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m. Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m. Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Sunday, December 10 Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m. Manitoba at Calgary, 3 p.m. Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m. Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 12 Colorado at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m. Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 13 Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m. Thursday, December 14 Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Friday, December 15 Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m. Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m. Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m. Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m. Saturday, December 16 Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m. Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Rochester at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Laval at Hershey, 7 p.m. Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m. Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m. Henderson at San Diego, 9 p.m. Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m. Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m. Sunday, December 17 Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Toronto at Hartford, 3 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m. Syracuse at Providence, 4:05 p.m. Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m. Colorado at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 19 Manitoba at Chicago, noon Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 20 Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Providence at Toronto, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m. Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m. Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m. Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m. Thursday, December 21 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Friday, December 22 Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m. Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m. Saturday, December 23 Calgary at Colorado, 5:05 p.m. Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m. Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m. Tucson at San Diego, 9 p.m. San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m. Tuesday, December 26 Belleville at Toronto, 2 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena) Wednesday, December 27 Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m. Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m. Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Thursday, December 28 Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m. Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m. Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m. Friday, December 29 Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m. Providence at Utica, 7 p.m. Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Abbotsford at Calgary, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m. Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m. San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Saturday, December 30 Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m. Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m. Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m. Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m. Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m. San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m. Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m. Sunday, December 31 Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m. Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m. Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Henderson at Ontario, 8 p.m. Monday, January 1 Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 2 Coachella Valley at Calgary, 8 p.m. Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 3 Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m. Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m. Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m. Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m. Thursday, January 4 Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Friday, January 5 Laval at Utica, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m. Colorado at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m. Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m. San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m. Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m. Saturday, January 6 Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m. Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m. Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m. Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m. Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m. San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m. Bakersfield at San Diego, 9 p.m. Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m. Sunday, January 7 Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m. Laval at Utica, 3 p.m. Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m. Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m. Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 9 Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m. Wednesday, January 10 Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m. Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Utica at Laval, 7 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m. Thursday, January 11 Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m. Friday, January 12 Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m. Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m. Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m. Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Milwaukee at Henderson, 10 p.m. Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m. Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m. Saturday, January 13 Manitoba at Laval, 3 p.m. Springfield at Utica, 5 p.m. Milwaukee at Henderson, 6 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m. (at Truist Field) Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m. Iowa at San Diego, 9 p.m. Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Sunday, January 14 Toronto at Belleville, 2 p.m. Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m. Monday, January 15 Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m. Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 3:05 p.m. Henderson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m. Iowa at Tucson, 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 16 San Jose at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Wednesday, January 17 San Jose at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m. Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Friday, January 19 Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m. Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m. Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m. Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m. Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Saturday, January 20 Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m. Toronto at Charlotte, 4 p.m. Springfield at Rochester, 5:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m. Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Sunday, January 21 Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m. Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 5:05 p.m. Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m. San Diego at Abbotsford, 7 p.m. Monday, January 22 Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 23 Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m. Wednesday, January 24 Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m. Utica at Laval, 7 p.m. Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m. Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m. Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m. Friday, January 26 Hartford at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m. Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m. Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m. Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m. Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m. Saturday, January 27 Laval at Rochester, 5:05 p.m. Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m. Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Hartford at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m. Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m. Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m. Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m. Sunday, January 28 Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m. Toronto at Hershey, 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 30 San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m. Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m. Wednesday, January 31 Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m. Utica at Laval, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Thursday, February 1 Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Friday, February 2 Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m. Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m. Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Iowa at Henderson, 10 p.m. Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m. Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m. Saturday, February 3 Chicago at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m. Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m. Toronto at Utica, 5 p.m. Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m. Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m. Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m. Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m. San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Iowa at Henderson, 10 p.m. Sunday, February 4 2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition at San Jose, Calif. Monday, February 5 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge at San Jose, Calif. Friday, February 9 San Diego at Calgary, 3 p.m. Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m. Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m. Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m. Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m. Saturday, February 10 Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m. Tucson at Iowa, 7 p.m. Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m. Henderson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m. Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m. San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m. Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Sunday, February 11 Charlotte at Cleveland, noon Tuesday, February 13 Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m. Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, February 14 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Toronto, 11 a.m. Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m. Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m. Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m. Thursday, February 15 San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Friday, February 16 Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Laval at Hartford, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m. Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m. Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m. Saturday, February 17 Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m. Hershey at Toronto, 4 p.m. Laval at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m. Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m. Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m. Henderson at San Diego, 9 p.m. Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m. Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Sunday, February 18 Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m. Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m. Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m. Colorado at Bakersfield, 8 p.m. Henderson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m. Monday, February 19 Hershey at Belleville, 2 p.m. Rochester at Toronto, 2 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena) Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Calgary at Abbotsford, 5 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 20 San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 21 Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m. Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m. Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m. Thursday, February 22 Milwaukee at Chicago, noon Friday, February 23 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m. Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Calgary at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m. Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m. Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m. Saturday, February 24 Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 4 p.m. Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m. Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Hartford, 7 p.m. Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m. Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m. Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m. Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Sunday, February 25 Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m. Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m. Cleveland at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m. Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 27- San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m. Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m. Wednesday, February 28 Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m. Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m. Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Friday, March 1 Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Laval at Hartford, 7 p.m. Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m. Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m. Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m. Saturday, March 2 Chicago at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m. Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m. Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m. Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m. Sunday, March 3 Colorado at Calgary, 2 p.m. Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m. Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m. Iowa at Milwaukee, 4 p.m. Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m. Monday, March 4 Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 Calgary at Tucson, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 Belleville at Toronto, 11 a.m. Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Calgary at Tucson, 8:30 p.m. Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m. Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m. Friday, March 8 Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m. Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m. Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m. Saturday, March 9 Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m. Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m. Toronto at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m. Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m. Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m. Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Sunday, March 10 Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m. Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m. Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 4:05 p.m. Ontario at Calgary, 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m. Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m. Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 Manitoba at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m. Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m. Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m. Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m. Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m. Friday, March 15 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m. Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m. Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m. Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m. Saturday, March 16 Rochester at Toronto, 1:30 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena) Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m. Utica at Hartford, 6 p.m. Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Hershey, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Rockford, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at San Diego, 9 p.m. Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Texas at Tucson, 10 p.m. Sunday, March 17 Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m. Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m. Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m. Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m. San Jose at Rockford, 5 p.m. Henderson at Abbotsford, 7 p.m. Texas at Tucson, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 11:30 a.m. Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m. Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 San Diego at San Jose, 1:30 p.m. Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m. Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Texas at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m. Thursday, March 21 Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Friday, March 22 Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m. Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m. Texas at San Diego, 10 p.m. Saturday, March 23 Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Hartford at Toronto, 4 p.m. Tucson at San Jose, 5 p.m. Utica at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m. Henderson at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m. Texas at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m. Sunday, March 24 Hartford at Belleville, 2 p.m. Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m. Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m. Henderson at Milwaukee, 4 p.m. Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m. Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m. Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m. Calgary at San Diego, 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Laval at Utica, 7 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m. Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m. Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m. Friday, March 29 Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m. San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m. Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m. Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Providence at Utica, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m. Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m. Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m. San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m. Saturday, March 30 Rochester at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m. Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m. Springfield at Utica, 5 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m. Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m. Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m. Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m. San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m. Sunday, March 31 San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 Utica at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m. Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m. Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 Springfield at Toronto, 11 a.m. Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m. Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m. San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m. Thursday, April 4 San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Friday, April 5 Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m. Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Hershey at Iowa, 8 p.m. Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Saturday, April 6 Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Springfield at Laval, 3 p.m. Hartford at Charlotte, 4 p.m. Colorado at Henderson, 4 p.m. Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 5 p.m. Hershey at Iowa, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m. Tucson at San Diego, 9 p.m. Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Sunday, April 7 Hartford at Charlotte, 1 p.m. Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m. Colorado at Henderson, 4 p.m. Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m. Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m. Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 7 p.m. Tucson at San Diego, 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m. San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m. Thursday, April 11 Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m. Friday, April 12 Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m. Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m. Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m. Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m. Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m. Saturday, April 13 Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Belleville at Rochester, 5:05 p.m. Texas at San Jose, 6 p.m. Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m. Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m. Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m. Sunday, April 14 Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Charlotte at Hartford, 3 p.m. Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m. Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m. San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m. Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Friday, April 19 Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m. Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m. San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m. Saturday, April 20 Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m. Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m. Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Diego, 9 p.m. Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m. Sunday, April 21 Rochester at Utica, 3 p.m. Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m. Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m. Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m. Ontario at Colorado, 5:05 p.m. San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.