American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

Thursday, Feb. 1

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Chicago at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 5 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 4

2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition at San Jose, Calif.

Monday, Feb. 5

2024 AHL All-Star Challenge at San Jose, Calif.

Friday, Feb. 9

San Diego at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 11

Charlotte at Cleveland, noon

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Laval at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 19

Hershey at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 2 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 22

Milwaukee at Chicago, noon

Friday, Feb. 23

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27-

San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

