American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

Friday, Dec. 1 Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m. Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Lehigh…

Friday, Dec. 1

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Utica at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Cleveland at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Hartford at Laval, 3 p.m.

Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Colorado at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Manitoba at Chicago, noon

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Calgary at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Belleville at Toronto, 2 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 8 p.m.

MORE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.