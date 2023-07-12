American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

Tuesday, April 2 Utica at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m. Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m. Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 Springfield at Toronto, 11 a.m. Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m. Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m. San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m. Thursday, April 4 San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Friday, April 5 Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m. Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Hershey at Iowa, 8 p.m. Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Saturday, April 6 Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Springfield at Laval, 3 p.m. Hartford at Charlotte, 4 p.m. Colorado at Henderson, 4 p.m. Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 5 p.m. Hershey at Iowa, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m. Tucson at San Diego, 9 p.m. Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Sunday, April 7 Hartford at Charlotte, 1 p.m. Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m. Colorado at Henderson, 4 p.m. Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m. Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m. Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 7 p.m. Tucson at San Diego, 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m. San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m. Thursday, April 11 Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m. Friday, April 12 Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m. Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m. Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m. Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m. Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m. Saturday, April 13 Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Belleville at Rochester, 5:05 p.m. Texas at San Jose, 6 p.m. Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m. Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m. Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m. Sunday, April 14 Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Charlotte at Hartford, 3 p.m. Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m. Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m. San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m. Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Friday, April 19 Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m. Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m. San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m. Saturday, April 20 Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m. Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m. Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Diego, 9 p.m. Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m. Sunday, April 21 Rochester at Utica, 3 p.m. Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m. Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m. Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m. Ontario at Colorado, 5:05 p.m. San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m. END Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.