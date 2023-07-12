Live Radio
American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

The Associated Press

July 12, 2023, 4:12 PM

Tuesday, April 2

Utica at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3

Springfield at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 4

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 5

Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Laval, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Hershey at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Hartford at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 11

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 12

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 19

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

Rochester at Utica, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

END

