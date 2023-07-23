Alex Telles leaves Man United to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi team Al-Nassr

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alex Telles joined the slew of soccer stars heading to Saudi Arabia by completing a move…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alex Telles joined the slew of soccer stars heading to Saudi Arabia by completing a move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr on Sunday.

The Brazil international spent last season on loan at Sevilla, where he won the Europa League and reunites with his former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We’d like to thank Alex for his contributions to the club over the last three years and would like to wish him all the best for the future,” United said in a statement.

The 30-year-old Telles is the latest player to leave one of Europe’s top leagues for Saudi Arabia during this off-season, following the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino.

More are expected to head to the oil-rich country before the start of next season, with Riyad Mahrez and Jordan Henderson also linked with moves.

Telles joined United from Porto in 2020. He has signed a contract with Al-Nassr until 2025.

Neither club confirmed the price of his move.

