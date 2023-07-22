Aces win 5th straight by at least 15 points in 98-81 rout of Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 35 points on 14-of-17 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds to help Las Vegas beat…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 35 points on 14-of-17 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds to help Las Vegas beat the Minnesota Lynx 98-81 Saturday, the Aces’ WNBA record-tying fifth straight win by at least 15 points.

The Phoenix Mercury won five consecutive games by 15-plus points in 2014 and 2021 and the Seattle Storm accomplished the feat in 2020. The 2021 Mercury team lost in the Finals, the only team of the group that didn’t win the championship that season.

Wilson became just the third player in WNBA history to score at least 35 points, grab 10-plus rebounds and shoot 80% or better from the field.

Jackie Young had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists for Las Vegas (21-2).

Diamond Miller led Minnesota (10-13) with 17 points and Napheesa Collier had 16 and eight rebounds. Kayla McBride scored 10.

SUN 86, DREAM 78

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Alyssa Thomas almost had another triple-double and Connecticut nearly blew a 20-point lead before the Sun beat the Dream.

Connecticut (17-6), which beat the Dream 82-71 on the road Thursday to snap their seven-game win streak, has won five of its last six games.

Thomas finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Rhyne Howard led Atlanta (12-10) with 22 points but made just 5 of 18 from the field.

SKY 90, STORM 75

SEATTLE (AP) — Kahleah Copper matched her career-high with 29 points, making all 11 of her free throw attempts, to help the Sky beat Seattle, extending the Storm’s losing streak to a franchise record nine games.

Marina Mabrey added 22 points, including hitting four 3-pointers. Alanna Smith had nine points, a career-high 17 rebounds, a career-best tying four steals and three blocks for Chicago (9-13). The Sky snapped a four-game losing streak.

Copper hit a 3-pointer to cap Chicago’s 7-2 opening, Ruthy Hebard scored inside to make it 24-10 late in the first quarter and the Sky led by double figures the rest of the way.

Ezi Magbegor led Seattle (4-18) with 14 points. Jewell Loyd, the league’s leading scorer (24.9 per game) and the MVP of the WNBA All-Star Game earlier this month, scored 12 points, tying her season low.

WINGS 98, SPARKS 84

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 of her 25 points in the third quarter as Dallas pulled away from the Sparks for their fifth victory in a row..

Satou Sabally added 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while Natasha Howard had 28 points and 11 rebounds. She also had four steals for the Wings (13-9), who have won seven of their last eight games.

Los Angeles (7-15) has lost a franchise record eight consecutive games since back-to-back wins over the Wings on June 23 and 25. The Sparks lost their first seven games, and 12 of 14, to open the 2015 season before eventually making the playoffs.

Dearica Hamby led Los Angeles with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and Jordin Canada added 16 points and seven assists. Nneka Ogwumike also scored 16 and Azurá Stevens 12.

