3M Open Scores

Saturday

At TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $7.8 million

Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71

Third Round

Lee Hodges 63-64-66—193 J.T. Poston 66-66-66—198 Tony Finau 66-66-67—199 Aaron Baddeley 69-66-65—200 Billy Horschel 66-67-68—201 Keith Mitchell 68-66-67—201 Sam Ryder 70-66-65—201 Kevin Streelman 64-68-69—201 Tyler Duncan 64-67-71—202 Nick Hardy 65-70-67—202 Chesson Hadley 71-66-66—203 Martin Laird 68-68-67—203 David Lipsky 69-64-70—203 Kevin Yu 70-66-67—203 Tyson Alexander 69-67-68—204 Stewart Cink 74-63-67—204 Eric Cole 70-66-68—204 Doug Ghim 74-63-67—204 Ben Griffin 68-69-67—204 Emiliano Grillo 65-68-71—204 Aaron Rai 69-68-67—204 Matti Schmid 68-70-66—204 Brandt Snedeker 64-68-72—204 Sam Stevens 69-69-66—204 Callum Tarren 66-68-70—204 Dylan Wu 70-67-67—204 Cameron Davis 68-67-70—205 Garrick Higgo 68-69-68—205 Tom Hoge 68-69-68—205 Seonghyeon Kim 71-64-70—205 Alex Noren 71-66-68—205 Patrick Rodgers 69-67-69—205 J.J. Spaun 66-68-71—205 Jason Dufner 69-68-69—206 Mackenzie Hughes 69-68-69—206 Matt Kuchar 67-69-70—206 Max McGreevy 68-69-69—206 Grayson Murray 68-67-71—206 Zac Blair 69-66-72—207 MJ Daffue 68-69-70—207 Ryan Gerard 69-68-70—207 Peter Kuest 71-66-70—207 Adam Long 70-65-72—207 Hideki Matsuyama 64-70-73—207 Henrik Norlander 67-71-69—207 Chad Ramey 70-68-69—207 Justin Suh 65-72-70—207 Matt Wallace 71-66-70—207 Trevor Cone 66-71-71—208 Brice Garnett 71-67-70—208 Paul Haley 70-68-70—208 Kramer Hickok 68-69-71—208 Stephan Jaeger 71-66-71—208 Adam Svensson 66-69-73—208 Ludvig Aberg 72-64-73—209 Frankie Capan 68-68-73—209 James Hahn 69-68-72—209 Beau Hossler 68-69-72—209 Russell Knox 70-67-72—209 Justin Lower 67-71-71—209 Vincent Norrman 66-70-73—209 Kaito Onishi 71-67-71—209 Doc Redman 66-71-72—209 Brandon Wu 71-65-73—209 Trey Mullinax 72-66-72—210 Matthias Schwab 67-71-72—210 Nate Lashley 68-70-73—211 Kevin Chappell 69-68-75—212 Seung-Yul Noh 69-69-74—212 C.T. Pan 68-70-75—213 Ben Taylor 70-68-76—214 Jim Herman 69-69-77—215 Augusto Nunez 66-71-81—218

