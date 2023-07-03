Live Radio
Home » Sports » 3M Open Scores

3M Open Scores

The Associated Press

July 29, 2023, 6:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $7.8 million

Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71

Third Round

Lee Hodges 63-64-66—193
J.T. Poston 66-66-66—198
Tony Finau 66-66-67—199
Aaron Baddeley 69-66-65—200
Billy Horschel 66-67-68—201
Keith Mitchell 68-66-67—201
Sam Ryder 70-66-65—201
Kevin Streelman 64-68-69—201
Tyler Duncan 64-67-71—202
Nick Hardy 65-70-67—202
Chesson Hadley 71-66-66—203
Martin Laird 68-68-67—203
David Lipsky 69-64-70—203
Kevin Yu 70-66-67—203
Tyson Alexander 69-67-68—204
Stewart Cink 74-63-67—204
Eric Cole 70-66-68—204
Doug Ghim 74-63-67—204
Ben Griffin 68-69-67—204
Emiliano Grillo 65-68-71—204
Aaron Rai 69-68-67—204
Matti Schmid 68-70-66—204
Brandt Snedeker 64-68-72—204
Sam Stevens 69-69-66—204
Callum Tarren 66-68-70—204
Dylan Wu 70-67-67—204
Cameron Davis 68-67-70—205
Garrick Higgo 68-69-68—205
Tom Hoge 68-69-68—205
Seonghyeon Kim 71-64-70—205
Alex Noren 71-66-68—205
Patrick Rodgers 69-67-69—205
J.J. Spaun 66-68-71—205
Jason Dufner 69-68-69—206
Mackenzie Hughes 69-68-69—206
Matt Kuchar 67-69-70—206
Max McGreevy 68-69-69—206
Grayson Murray 68-67-71—206
Zac Blair 69-66-72—207
MJ Daffue 68-69-70—207
Ryan Gerard 69-68-70—207
Peter Kuest 71-66-70—207
Adam Long 70-65-72—207
Hideki Matsuyama 64-70-73—207
Henrik Norlander 67-71-69—207
Chad Ramey 70-68-69—207
Justin Suh 65-72-70—207
Matt Wallace 71-66-70—207
Trevor Cone 66-71-71—208
Brice Garnett 71-67-70—208
Paul Haley 70-68-70—208
Kramer Hickok 68-69-71—208
Stephan Jaeger 71-66-71—208
Adam Svensson 66-69-73—208
Ludvig Aberg 72-64-73—209
Frankie Capan 68-68-73—209
James Hahn 69-68-72—209
Beau Hossler 68-69-72—209
Russell Knox 70-67-72—209
Justin Lower 67-71-71—209
Vincent Norrman 66-70-73—209
Kaito Onishi 71-67-71—209
Doc Redman 66-71-72—209
Brandon Wu 71-65-73—209
Trey Mullinax 72-66-72—210
Matthias Schwab 67-71-72—210
Nate Lashley 68-70-73—211
Kevin Chappell 69-68-75—212
Seung-Yul Noh 69-69-74—212
C.T. Pan 68-70-75—213
Ben Taylor 70-68-76—214
Jim Herman 69-69-77—215
Augusto Nunez 66-71-81—218

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up