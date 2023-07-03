3M Open Scores

Saturday
At TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minn.
Purse: $7.8 million
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71
Third Round
|Lee Hodges
|63-64-66—193
|J.T. Poston
|66-66-66—198
|Tony Finau
|66-66-67—199
|Aaron Baddeley
|69-66-65—200
|Billy Horschel
|66-67-68—201
|Keith Mitchell
|68-66-67—201
|Sam Ryder
|70-66-65—201
|Kevin Streelman
|64-68-69—201
|Tyler Duncan
|64-67-71—202
|Nick Hardy
|65-70-67—202
|Chesson Hadley
|71-66-66—203
|Martin Laird
|68-68-67—203
|David Lipsky
|69-64-70—203
|Kevin Yu
|70-66-67—203
|Tyson Alexander
|69-67-68—204
|Stewart Cink
|74-63-67—204
|Eric Cole
|70-66-68—204
|Doug Ghim
|74-63-67—204
|Ben Griffin
|68-69-67—204
|Emiliano Grillo
|65-68-71—204
|Aaron Rai
|69-68-67—204
|Matti Schmid
|68-70-66—204
|Brandt Snedeker
|64-68-72—204
|Sam Stevens
|69-69-66—204
|Callum Tarren
|66-68-70—204
|Dylan Wu
|70-67-67—204
|Cameron Davis
|68-67-70—205
|Garrick Higgo
|68-69-68—205
|Tom Hoge
|68-69-68—205
|Seonghyeon Kim
|71-64-70—205
|Alex Noren
|71-66-68—205
|Patrick Rodgers
|69-67-69—205
|J.J. Spaun
|66-68-71—205
|Jason Dufner
|69-68-69—206
|Mackenzie Hughes
|69-68-69—206
|Matt Kuchar
|67-69-70—206
|Max McGreevy
|68-69-69—206
|Grayson Murray
|68-67-71—206
|Zac Blair
|69-66-72—207
|MJ Daffue
|68-69-70—207
|Ryan Gerard
|69-68-70—207
|Peter Kuest
|71-66-70—207
|Adam Long
|70-65-72—207
|Hideki Matsuyama
|64-70-73—207
|Henrik Norlander
|67-71-69—207
|Chad Ramey
|70-68-69—207
|Justin Suh
|65-72-70—207
|Matt Wallace
|71-66-70—207
|Trevor Cone
|66-71-71—208
|Brice Garnett
|71-67-70—208
|Paul Haley
|70-68-70—208
|Kramer Hickok
|68-69-71—208
|Stephan Jaeger
|71-66-71—208
|Adam Svensson
|66-69-73—208
|Ludvig Aberg
|72-64-73—209
|Frankie Capan
|68-68-73—209
|James Hahn
|69-68-72—209
|Beau Hossler
|68-69-72—209
|Russell Knox
|70-67-72—209
|Justin Lower
|67-71-71—209
|Vincent Norrman
|66-70-73—209
|Kaito Onishi
|71-67-71—209
|Doc Redman
|66-71-72—209
|Brandon Wu
|71-65-73—209
|Trey Mullinax
|72-66-72—210
|Matthias Schwab
|67-71-72—210
|Nate Lashley
|68-70-73—211
|Kevin Chappell
|69-68-75—212
|Seung-Yul Noh
|69-69-74—212
|C.T. Pan
|68-70-75—213
|Ben Taylor
|70-68-76—214
|Jim Herman
|69-69-77—215
|Augusto Nunez
|66-71-81—218
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.