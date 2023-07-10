2023 Home Run Derby Results

At T-Mobile Park, Seattle Monday First Round TotLongET Luis Robert Jr. (1), Chicago White Sox 28 470 :60 def. Adley…

At T-Mobile Park, Seattle Monday

First Round TotLongET

Luis Robert Jr. (1), Chicago White Sox 28 470 :60

def.

Adley Rutchman (8), Baltimore 27 445 :30

Julio Rodriguez (7), Seattle 41 452 :60

def.

Pete Alonzo (2), NY Mets 21 457 :60

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3), Toronto 26 456 :60

def.

Mookie Betts (6), L.A. Dodgers 11 427 :30

Randy Arozarena (5), Tamps Bay 24 442 :30

def.

Adolis Garcia (4), Texas 17 438 :30

Semifinals Randy Arozarena (5), Tamps Bay 35 447 :60

def.

Luis Robert Jr. (1), Chicago White Sox 22484:60

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3), Toronto 21 453 :60

def.

Julio Rodriguez (7), Seattle 20 426 :30

Finals Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3), Toronto 25 445 :60

def.

Randy Arozarena (5), Tamps Bay 23 438 :30

