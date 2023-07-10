2023 Home Run Derby Results

At T-Mobile Park, Seattle Monday First Round TotLongET Luis Robert Jr. (1), Chicago White Sox 28 470 :60 def. Adley…
|At T-Mobile Park, Seattle
|Monday
First Round TotLongET
|Luis Robert Jr. (1), Chicago White Sox
|28
|470
|:60
def.
|Adley Rutchman (8), Baltimore
|27
|445
|:30
|Julio Rodriguez (7), Seattle
|41
|452
|:60
def.
|Pete Alonzo (2), NY Mets
|21
|457
|:60
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3), Toronto
|26
|456
|:60
def.
|Mookie Betts (6), L.A. Dodgers
|11
|427
|:30
|Randy Arozarena (5), Tamps Bay
|24
|442
|:30
def.
|Adolis Garcia (4), Texas
|17
|438
|:30
|Semifinals
|Randy Arozarena (5), Tamps Bay
|35
|447
|:60
def.
Luis Robert Jr. (1), Chicago White Sox 22484:60
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3), Toronto
|21
|453
|:60
def.
|Julio Rodriguez (7), Seattle
|20
|426
|:30
|Finals
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3), Toronto
|25
|445
|:60
def.
|Randy Arozarena (5), Tamps Bay
|23
|438
|:30
