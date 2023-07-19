2023 Baseball Signing Bonuses

The signing bonuses for the selections through competitive balance round A in the 2023 baseball amateur draft: First Round 1.…

The signing bonuses for the selections through competitive balance round A in the 2023 baseball amateur draft: First Round 1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU, $9.2 million 2. Washington Nationals, Dylan Crews, OF, LSU. 3. Detroit Tigers, Max Clark, OF, Franklin H.S., Ind., $7,697,500 4. Texas Rangers, Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida, $8 million 5. Minnesota Twins, Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick H.S., N.C. 6. Oakland Athletics, Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon, $5.5 million 7. Cincinnati Reds, Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest. $5.7 million 8. Kansas City Royals, Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton H.S., Texas, $4,897,500 9. Colorado Rockies, Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee, $5,716,900 10. Miami Marlins, Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit H.S., Ore. 11. Los Angeles Angels, Nolan Schanuel, 1B, FAU, $5,253,000 12. Arizona Diamondbacks, Tommy Troy, SS, Stanford, $4.4 million 13. Chicago Cubs, Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland, $4,848,500 14. Boston Red Sox, Kyle Teel, C, Virginia. 15. Chicago White Sox, Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Mississippi, $3.9 million 16. San Francisco Giants, Bryce Elridge, 1B/RHP, James Madison H.S., Va., $3,997,500 17. Baltimore Orioles, Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF, Vanderbilt. 18. Milwaukee Brewers, Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest. $3.15 million 19. Tampa Bay Rays, Brayden Taylor, SS, TCU. 20. Toronto Blue Jays, Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest H.S., Fla., $3 million 21. St. Louis Cardinals, Chase Davis, OF, Arizona, $3,618,200 22. Seattle Mariners, Colt Emerson, SS, John Glenn H.S., Ohio. 23. Cleveland Guardians, Ralphy Velazquez, C, Huntington Beach H.S., Calif. 24. Atlanta Braves, Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida, $2,997,500 25. San Diego Padres, Dillon Head, OF, Homewood Flossmoor H.S., Ill., $2.8 million 26. New York Yankees, George Lombard Jr., SS, Gulliver Prep School, Fla., $3.3 million 27. Philadelphia Phillies, Aidan Miller, SS, J.W. Mitchell H.S., Fla., $3.1 million 28. Houston Astros, Brice Matthews, SS, Nebraska, $2,478,200 29. Seattle Mariners, Jonny Farmelo, OF, Westfield H.S., Va. 30. Seattle Mariners, Tai Peete, SS, Trinity Christian School, Ga. 31. Tampa Bay Rays, Adrian Santana, SS, Doral Academy, Fla., $2,002,950 32. New York Mets, Colin Houck, SS, Parkview H.S., Ga. $2.75 million 33. Milwaukee Brewers, Josh Knoth, RHP, Patchogue Medford H.S., N.Y., $2 million 34. Minnesota Twins, Charlee Soto, RHP, Reborn Christian Academy, Fla. 35. Miami Marlins, Thomas White, LHP, Phillips Academy, Mass. 36. Los Angeles Dodgers, Kendall George, OF, Atascocita H.S., Texas. 37. Detroit Tigers, Kevin McGonigle, SS, Monsignor Bonner H.S., Pa. 38. Cincinnati Reds, Ty Floyd, RHP, LSU, $2,097,500 39. Oakland Athletics, Myles Naylor, 3B, St Joan of Arc Catholic School, Ontario, $2,202,500 Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.