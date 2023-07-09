Live Radio
Home » Sports » 2023 Baseball Draft Selections

2023 Baseball Draft Selections

The Associated Press

July 9, 2023, 8:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Sunday, July 9
First Round

1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU.

2. Washington Nationals, Dylan Crews, OF, LSU.

3. Detroit Tigers, Max Clark, OF, Franklin H.S., Ind.

4. Texas Rangers, Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida.

5. Minnesota Twins, Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick H.S., N.C.

6. Oakland Athletics, Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon.

7. Cincinnati Reds, Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest.

8. Kansas City Royals, Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton H.S., Texas.

9. Colorado Rockies, Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee.

10. Miami Marlins, Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit H.S., Ore.

MORE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up