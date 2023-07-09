2023 Baseball Draft Selections

Sunday, July 9 First Round 1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU. 2. Washington Nationals, Dylan Crews, OF, LSU. 3.…

Sunday, July 9 First Round

1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU.

2. Washington Nationals, Dylan Crews, OF, LSU.

3. Detroit Tigers, Max Clark, OF, Franklin H.S., Ind.

4. Texas Rangers, Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida.

5. Minnesota Twins, Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick H.S., N.C.

6. Oakland Athletics, Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon.

7. Cincinnati Reds, Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest.

8. Kansas City Royals, Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton H.S., Texas.

9. Colorado Rockies, Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee.

10. Miami Marlins, Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit H.S., Ore.

