2023 Baseball Draft Selections

Sunday, July 9 First Round

1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU.

2. Washington Nationals, Dylan Crews, OF, LSU.

3. Detroit Tigers, Max Clark, OF, Franklin H.S., Ind.

4. Texas Rangers, Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida.

5. Minnesota Twins, Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick H.S., N.C.

6. Oakland Athletics, Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon.

7. Cincinnati Reds, Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest.

8. Kansas City Royals, Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton H.S., Texas.

9. Colorado Rockies, Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee.

10. Miami Marlins, Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit H.S., Ore.

11. Los Angeles Angels, Nolan Schanuel, 1B, FAU.

12. Arizona Diamondbacks, Tommy Troy, SS, Stanford.

13. Chicago Cubs, Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland.

14. Boston Red Sox, Kyle Teel, C, Virginia.

15. Chicago White Sox, Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Mississippi.

16. San Francisco Giants, Bryce Elridge, 1B/RHP, James Madison H.S., Va.

17. Baltimore Orioles, Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF, Vanderbilt.

18. Milwaukee Brewers, Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest.

19. Tampa Bay Rays, Brayden Taylor, SS, TCU.

20. Toronto Blue Jays, Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest H.S., Fla.

21. St. Louis Cardinals, Chase Davis, OF, Arizona.

22. Seattle Mariners, Colt Emerson, SS, John Glenn H.S., Ohio.

23. Cleveland Guardians, Ralphy Velazquez, C, Huntington Beach H.S., Calif.

24. Atlanta Braves, Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida.

25. San Diego Padres, Dillon Head, OF, Homewood Flossmoor H.S., Ill.

26. New York Yankees, George Lombard Jr., SS, Gulliver Prep School, Fla.

27. Philadelphia Phillies, Aidan Miller, SS, J.W. Mitchell H.S., Fla.

28. Houston Astros, Brice Matthews, SS, Nebraska.

32. New York Mets, Colin Houck, SS, Parkview H.S., Ga.

36. Los Angeles Dodgers, Kendall George, OF, Atascocita H.S., Texas.

Prospect Promotion Incentive Pick

29. Seattle Mariners, Jonny Farmelo, OF, Westfield H.S., Va.

Competitive Balance Round A

30. Seattle Mariners, Tai Peete, SS, Trinity Christian School, Ga.

31. Tampa Bay Rays, Adrian Santana, SS, Doral Academy, Fla.

33. Milwaukee Brewers, Josh Knoth, RHP, Patchogue Medford H.S., N.Y.

34. Minnesota Twins, Charlee Soto, RHP, Reborn Christian Academy, Fla.

35. Miami Marlins, Thomas White, LHP, Phillips Academy, Mass.

37. Detroit Tigers, Kevin McGonigle, SS, Monsignor Bonner H.S., Pa.

38. Cincinnati Reds, Ty Floyd, RHP, LSU.

39. Oakland Athletics, Myles Naylor, 3B, St Joan of Arc Catholic School, Ontario.

Second Round

40. Washington Nationals, Yohandy Morales, 3B, Miami.

41. Oakland Athletics, Ryan Lasko, OF, Rutgers.

42. Pittsburgh Pirates, Mitch Jebb, SS, Michigan State.

43. Cincinnati Reds, Sammy Stafura, SS, Walter Panas H.S., N.Y.

44. Kansas City Royals, Blake Wolters, RHP, Mahomet-Seymour H.S, Ill.

45. Detroit Tigers, Max Anderson, 2B, Nebraska.

46. Colorado Rockies, Sean Sullivan, LHP, Wake Forest.

47. Miami Marlins, Kemp Alderman, OF, Mississippi.

48. Arizona Diamondbacks, Gino Groover, 3B, NC State.

49. Minnesota Twins, Luke Keaschall, 2B, Arizona State.

50. Boston Red Sox, Nazzan Zanetello, SS, Christian Brothers College H.S., Mo.

51. Chicago White Sox, Grant Taylor, RHP, LSU.

52. San Francisco Giants, Walker Martin, SS, Eaton H.S., Colo.

53. Baltimore Orioles, Mac Horvath, OF, North Carolina.

54. Milwaukee Brewers, Mike Boeve, 3B, Omaha.

55. Tampa Bay Rays, Colton Ledbetter, OF, Mississippi State.

56. New York Mets, Brandon Sproat, RHP, Florida.

57. Seattle Mariners, Ben Williamson, 3B, William and Mary.

58. Cleveland Guardians, Alex Clemmey, LHP, Bishop Hendricken School, R.I.

59. Atlanta Braves, Drue Hackenberg, RHP, Virginia Tech.

60. Los Angeles Dodgers, Jake Gelof, 3B, Virginia.

61. Houston Astros, Alonzo Tredwell, RHP, UCLA.

Competitive Balance Round B

62. Cleveland Guardians, Andrew Walters, RPH, Miami.

63. Baltimore Orioles, Jackson Baumeister, RHP, Florida State.

64. Arizona Diamondbacks, Caden Grice, LHP, Clemson.

65. Colorado Rockies, Cole Carrigg, C, San Diego State.

66. Kansas City Royals, Carson Roccaforte, OF, Louisiana-Lafayette.

67. Pittsburgh Pirates, Zander Mueth, Belleville East H.S., Ill.

Compensation

68. Chicago Cubs, Jaxon Wiggins, RHP, Arkansas.

69. San Francisco Giants, Joe Whitman, LHP, Kent State.

70. Atlanta Braves, Cade Kuehler, RHP, Campbell University.

