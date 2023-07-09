2023 Baseball Draft Selections

Sunday, July 9 First Round 1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU. 2. Washington Nationals, Dylan Crews, OF, LSU. 3.…

Sunday, July 9 First Round

1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU.

2. Washington Nationals, Dylan Crews, OF, LSU.

3. Detroit Tigers, Max Clark, OF, Franklin H.S., Ind.

4. Texas Rangers, Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida.

5. Minnesota Twins, Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick H.S., N.C.

6. Oakland Athletics, Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon.

7. Cincinnati Reds, Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest.

8. Kansas City Royals, Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton H.S., Texas.

9. Colorado Rockies, Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee.

10. Miami Marlins, Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit H.S., Ore.

11. Los Angeles Angels, Nolan Schanuel, 1B, FAU.

12. Arizona Diamondbacks, Tommy Troy, SS, Stanford.

13. Chicago Cubs, Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland.

14. Boston Red Sox, Kyle Teel, C, Virginia.

15. Chicago White Sox, Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Mississippi.

16. San Francisco Giants, Bryce Elridge, 1B/RHP, James Madison H.S., Va.

17. Baltimore Orioles, Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF, Vanderbilt.

18. Milwaukee Brewers, Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest.

19. Tampa Bay Rays, Brayden Taylor, SS, TCU.

20. Toronto Blue Jays, Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest H.S., Fla.

21. St. Louis Cardinals, Chase Davis, OF, Arizona.

22. Seattle Mariners, Colt Emerson, SS, John Glenn H.S., Ohio.

23. Cleveland Guardians, Ralphy Velazquez, C, Huntington Beach H.S., Calif.

24. Atlanta Braves, Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida.

25. San Diego Padres, Dillon Head, OF, Homewood Flossmoor H.S., Ill.

26. New York Yankees, George Lombard Jr., SS, Gulliver Prep School, Fla.

27. Philadelphia Phillies, Aidan Miller, SS, J.W. Mitchell H.S., Fla.

28. Houston Astros, Brice Matthews, SS, Nebraska.

