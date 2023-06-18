Live Radio
Wilt Chamberlain’s rookie home uniform sells at auction for $1.79 million

The Associated Press

June 18, 2023, 6:54 PM

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Wilt Chamberlain’s home uniform from his rookie season with the Philadelphia Warriors has sold at auction for $1.79 million.

SCP Auctions says the jersey and shorts that Chamberlain wore during the 1959-60 season were sold to filmmaker Rob Gough, and that Saturday’s sale price was a record for any vintage game-worn basketball item.

The uniform was collected from Chamberlain himself in the mid-1970s, the auction house said.

Chamberlain was both MVP and rookie of the year that season, in which he averaged 37.6 points and 27 rebounds per game.

“The market for premium game-worn memorabilia remains strong, as shown by this sale of Wilt’s rookie uniform,” SCP President David Kohler said. “His unfathomably great rookie season was record-breaking and will always be remembered.”

