Wilson scores 21 points, Parker moves up to 8th on career scoring list as Aces beat Dream

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 21 points, Candace Parker moved into eighth on the WNBA’s career scoring list, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 92-87 on Friday night.

Jackie Young scored 20 points, Kelsey Plum added 15 for Las Vegas (5-0). Parker finished with 13 points to pass Katie Smith (6,452) on the points list and now trails Sue Bird (6,803) for seventh place.

Cheyenne Parker had 25 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta (2-3). Allisha Gray added 16 points and Howard scored 15.

LIBERTY 77, SKY 76

CHICAGO (AP) — Breanna Stewart banked in a go-ahead shot with 7.1 seconds left and New York rallied to beat Chicago in Courtney Vandersloot’s return to the Windy City.

Stewart finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for New York (4-1). Betnijah Laney scored 17 points and Vandersloot, who was drafted third in 2011 by Chicago, had eight points and eight assists.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago (3-3) with 20 points. Alanna Smith made all seven of her field goals, including three 3-pointers, to score a career-high 18. Marina Mabrey finished with 15 points and Courtney Williams scored all seven of her points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 55 seconds left.

MYSTICS 75, WINGS 74

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne had 23 points and 10 rebounds to help Washington beat Dallas.

Ariel Atkins finished with 16 points, Shakira Austin had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Natasha Cloud added 10 points and eight assists for Washington (3-2).

Satou Sabally had 18 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and three steals for Dallas (3-2). Arike Ogunbowale also scored 18 points with six assists and Natasha Howard added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Atkins made seven straight free throws in the final minute for Washington. After she made two with 6.1 seconds left for a four-point lead, Sabally sank a long 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left to get Dallas within one. The Mystics successfully inbounded it and the clock expired.

SPARKS 99, MERCURY 93, OT

PHOENIX (AP) — Lexie Brown scored 26 points, Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and Los Angeles outlasted Phoenix in overtime.

Brown drilled her third 3-pointer of the game with 1:03 left in the extra period to extend the Sparks’ lead to 95-91. The Mercury tried to get the ball to Diana Taurasi, but Jordin Canada intercepted the pass and raced the other way for a layup and a six-point lead with 42.1 seconds left.

Canada finished with 16 points and five assists for Los Angeles (2-2), which also beat Phoenix in a season opener. Layshia Clarendon added 11 points.

Brittney Griner had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix (1-3). Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham each added 19 points.

