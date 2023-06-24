Wilson, Plum lead Aces to 101-88 win over Fever

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum combined to score 30 points in the first half and all…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum combined to score 30 points in the first half and all five Las Vegas starters scored in double figures Saturday night as the Aces went on to beat the Indiana Fever 101-88.

Wilson finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds, Plum added 26 points on 9-for-14 shooting to lead Las Vegas (12-1). Candace Parker added 15 points, Chelsea Gray had 13 points and a season-high tying 12 assists, and Jackie Young scored 10 with eight assists.

The Aces came into the game averaging 92.5 points per game this season — third-most in WNBA history — and topped the 100-point plateau for the second time this season. They have scored at least 90 points in 11 of 13 games.

NaLyssa Smith led Indiana (5-8) with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Aliyah Boston made 8 of 11 from the field and finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Lexie Hull had a season-high 15 points and Kristy Wallace scored 13.

STORM 97, MERCURY 74

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 24 points and had a season-high four steals, Ezi Magbegor added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Seattle beat Phoenix.

Sami Whitcomb scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Joyner Holmes had a career-high 12 points for Seattle (4-9).

Phoenix (2-10) got Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi back after each missed the last three games, and lost its fifth straight. The Mercury are off to their worst start since opening 2-10 in 2003, when they finished 8-26.

Moriah Jefferson led the Mercury with a season-high 18 points. Michaela Onyenwere added 14 points, Taurasi scored 13 and Griner 11.

