Wilson, Aces to host Boston and the Fever

Indiana Fever (5-7, 3-5 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (11-1, 7-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever take on A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces in non-conference action.

The Aces have gone 6-0 in home games. Las Vegas leads the WNBA with 29.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Wilson averaging 7.6.

The Fever are 4-4 on the road. Indiana is fourth in the WNBA scoring 37.5 points per game in the paint led by Boston averaging 11.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Aces.

Boston is averaging 15.4 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 91.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Fever: 5-5, averaging 85.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

