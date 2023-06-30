Williams leads Chicago against Los Angeles after 21-point showing

Los Angeles Sparks (7-8, 6-6 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (6-9, 2-7 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Los Angeles Sparks (7-8, 6-6 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (6-9, 2-7 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sky -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Los Angeles Sparks after Courtney Williams scored 21 points in the Chicago Sky’s 80-63 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sky are 3-4 on their home court. Chicago is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Sparks are 2-4 in road games. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sky won 80-63 in the last meeting on June 28. Williams led the Sky with 21 points, and Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alanna Smith is averaging 10.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Sky.

Ogwumike is averaging 19.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sparks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Sparks: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.