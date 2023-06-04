West, Schroeder pitch Boston College past troy, 4-1 in Tuscaloosa Regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — John West and Eric Schroeder came one out away from posting a shutout as Boston College…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — John West and Eric Schroeder came one out away from posting a shutout as Boston College eliminated Troy with a 4-1 victory in the Tuscaloosa Regional on Sunday.

The second-seeded Eagles survived their second straight elimination game after falling to Troy 11-10 Friday night and advance to face top-seeded Alabama later Sunday. The Crimson Tide can advance to the Super Regional with a win; Boston College must knock off Alabama twice to advance.

West started for the Eagles and worked 4 ⅓ innings without giving up a run, scattering four hits, walking two and fanning five. Schroeder (6-4) came on in the fifth inning and earned the win, but the shutout was snapped when Clay Stearns hit a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the ninth.

Barry Walsh homered to right in the first inning to put Boston College in front and Patrick Roche plated the winning run in the eighth on a sacrifice.

Grayson Stewart (9-3) started and took the loss for Troy and allowed just one run over the first six innings, scattering four hits and three walks while striking out five Eagles.

