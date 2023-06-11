Wake Forest ties record with nine home runs, routs Alabama 22-5 to sweep super regional

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Brock Wilken hit three of Wake Forest’s record-tying nine home runs, and the Demon Deacons routed…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Brock Wilken hit three of Wake Forest’s record-tying nine home runs, and the Demon Deacons routed Alabama 22-5 on Sunday to win the Winston-Salem Super Regional.

The Demon Deacons won both games in the super regional series, advancing to the College World Series for the third time and first time since winning the championship in 1955.

Wilken went deep in the first, third and ninth innings, increasing his total to an ACC-record 70 career home runs.

Marek Houston blasted a grand slam and Danny Corona hit two home runs with six RBIs. Tommy Hawke, Nick Kurtz and Bennett Lee also went deep for Wake Forest. The nine home runs tie the record for an NCAA Tournament game. Houston’s grand slam was the highlight of a six-run eighth inning, and Corona hit a three-run blast in a four-run ninth, as Wake Forest took its turn as the visiting team.

Wilken went 4-for-5 and scored five runs. Justin Johnson, Corona and Lee scored three runs each.

Colby Shelton hit two solo home runs, Andrew Pinckney hit a two-run home run and Mac Guscette added a solo shot for Alabama.

Josh Hartle (11-2) pitched six innings and got the win for Wake Forest (52-10), allowing four runs on seven hits.

Jacob McNairy (7-3) took the loss for Alabama (43-21).

