Wake Forest 3, Stanford 2

|Stanford
|
|
|
|
|
|Wake Forest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|
|Park cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hawke cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Troy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bennett rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Graham 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Kurtz 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mntgmry dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilken 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Rios lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Corona dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Bowser 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lee c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cmpbell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cecere lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Becerra ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Houston ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
E_Houston. 2B_Graham 2 (22), Becerra (4). HR_Wilken (31). RBI_Graham (77), Moore (63), Wilken (81), Corona 2 (45).
|Stanford
|101
|000
|000
|290
|—
|2
|Wake Forest
|010
|000
|02x
|361
|—
|3
|Stanford
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dixon
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Dowd
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dugan
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bruno L
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Wake Forest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lowder
|5
|1/3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Sllivan
|1
|1/3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Keener W
|1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Minacci S
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
