Wake Forest 3, Stanford 2

The Associated Press

June 17, 2023, 6:33 PM

Stanford Wake Forest
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 29 3 6 3
Park cf 5 1 1 0 Hawke cf 4 0 1 0
Troy 3b 4 1 2 0 Bennett rf 4 0 1 0
Graham 1b 4 0 3 1 Kurtz 1b 3 1 0 0
Mntgmry dh 2 0 0 0 Wilken 3b 2 2 1 1
Rios lf 4 0 0 0 Johnson 2b 3 0 0 0
Moore c 3 0 1 1 Corona dh 4 0 1 2
Bowser 2b 4 0 0 0 Lee c 3 0 0 0
Cmpbell rf 4 0 0 0 Cecere lf 3 0 1 0
Becerra ss 4 0 2 0 Houston ss 3 0 1 0

E_Houston. 2B_Graham 2 (22), Becerra (4). HR_Wilken (31). RBI_Graham (77), Moore (63), Wilken (81), Corona 2 (45).

Stanford 101 000 000 290 2
Wake Forest 010 000 02x 361 3
IP H R ER BB SO
Stanford
Dixon 4 3 1 1 3 4
Dowd 2 0 0 0 0 1
Dugan 1 2 1 1 1 1
Bruno L 1 1 1 1 1 2
Wake Forest
Lowder 5 1/3 7 2 2 1 6
Sllivan 1 1/3 2 0 0 1 0
Keener W 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 4
Minacci S 1 0 0 0 0 0

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

